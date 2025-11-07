The Adler Fund Announces Strategic Investment in Wyzly -- A Breakthrough iOS App Redefining Children's Screen Time

The Adler Fund Announces Strategic Investment in Wyzly-The Adler Fund, led by Adam Adler, has invested in Wyzly, a revolutionary learn-to-earn screen-time app now available in the App Store. Designed to transform how children engage with devices, Wyzly allows kids to earn screen time through learning, while parents maintain control — ending the daily battle over device use.

This investment, more than three years in the making, represents The Adler Fund's continued commitment to backing technologies that redefine industries — in this case, transforming how children, parents, and families manage digital engagement.

Reinventing Screen Time with its "Learn to Earn" approach, Wyzly has solved one of the most persistent challenges in modern parenting: the daily battle over screen time. Instead of parents begging their kids to learn or do homework before handing over a device, Wyzly flips the script — kids must earn their screen time through learning.Using the app's engaging "Wyzly Bunny" companion, children answer age, grade and school district-appropriate educational questions, earn Golden Keys, and unlock access to their favorite apps — while parents stay in full control through a simple, transparent dashboard.

This "learn-to-earn" model creates a win-win environment: parents regain control, kids feel empowered, and education becomes an integral part of digital play. "Wyzly represents everything The Adler Fund looks for — innovation, purpose, and scalability," said Adam Adler, Founder and Managing Partner of The Adler Fund. "We didn't just invest in a product; we invested in a movement that changes the way families think about technology. This is one of the most important parenting tools of our time."

Leveraging Star Power for Massive Growth-Adam Adler is no stranger to building globally recognized brands and driving viral consumer adoption. Through one of The Adler Fund's prior investments, Fuse Science, Adler led high-profile endorsement partnerships with some of the world's most iconic athletes, celebrities, and influencers — including Tiger Woods, Andy Murray, David Ortiz, Daymond John, and many others.

Now, Adler will leverage his extensive network of global talent and strategic partners to make Wyzly a household name. Except this time Adler promises to outdo himself. The Adler Fund's marketing and growth strategy includes a nationwide influencer rollout, celebrity collaborations, and educational partnerships aimed at expanding Wyzly's reach and impact. "We're bringing together the worlds of education, entertainment, and technology," Adler added. "This is more than an app — it's the next evolution of how kids learn and parents manage screen time."

Why Wyzly Matters-The average child spends more than 5 hours a day on screens — often unsupervised or unproductive. Wyzly transforms that time into a reward-based learning ecosystem that turns screen time into skill time.With its adaptive learning engine, parental controls, and gamified experience, Wyzly empowers families to make digital engagement educational, structured, and rewarding. Early data has been exceptional- parents report less conflict, children show improved learning consistency, and engagement levels remain high across users.

Wyzly is available now in the Apple App Store and will continue expanding across platforms throughout 2026.

About Wyzly-

Wyzly is a learn-to-earn app that transforms the way families manage screen time. Through fun, gamified educational challenges, kids earn time to use their favorite apps — creating healthy, balanced digital habits. Built with privacy, learning, and family connection at its core, Wyzly is the first of its kind to merge education with entertainment in a meaningful way.

Visit: wyzly.app

About The Adler Fund:

The Adler Fund is a Charleston, South Carolina–based private equity firm that builds and scales companies across real estate, technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and early-stage innovation. The firm is known for its hands-on approach, strategic precision, and a portfolio of transformative companies that shape the industries of tomorrow.

