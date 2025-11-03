The Adler Fund Completes Major Transaction with HC Luxury Outdoor

The Adler Fund, a Charleston, South Carolina–based private equity firm led by world-renowned investor Adam Adler, is proud to announce its successful sale of HC Luxury Outdoor to Turner Ashby Capital. As the lead investor since the company's founding in 2022, The Adler Fund played a pivotal role in building HC Luxury Outdoor into a globally recognized luxury outdoor furniture brand known for its craftsmanship, design, and innovation. The transaction, facilitated by Woodbridge International, underscores The Adler Fund's proven track record in real estate, technology, and AI-driven ventures, as well as its ability to build and scale exceptional companies from inception to exit. Learn more at www.theadlerfund.com.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Adler Fund, a Charleston-based private equity firm led by world-renowned investor Adam Adler, is proud to announce its successful exit from HC Luxury Outdoor, a premier designer and manufacturer of high-end outdoor furniture. The sale to Turner Ashby Capital marks another milestone in The Adler Fund's record of building category-defining brands from the ground up to to eight and nine-figure valuations. Founded in 2022 with The Adler Fund as its lead investor, HC Luxury Outdoor quickly established itself as a global leader in the luxury outdoor furniture market. With a focus on timeless design, exceptional craftsmanship, and direct-to-consumer innovation, the brand grew from concept to international recognition in less than three years.

"Our goal with HC Luxury Outdoor was to create more than a furniture company — we wanted to build a luxury experience," said Adam Adler, Founder and Managing Partner of The Adler Fund. "By combining vision, precision execution, and strategic growth capital, we were able to scale HC into a world-class brand that attracted significant acquisition interest."

The transaction, facilitated by Woodbridge International, reflects The Adler Fund's continued success in identifying, developing, and scaling high-potential ventures across multiple sectors — including real estate, technology, and artificial intelligence.

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, The Adler Fund has been involved in multiple eight- and nine-figure transactions across diverse industries. The firm continues to focus on strategic investments that merge creativity, innovation, and long-term value creation.

About The Adler Fund:

The Adler Fund is a Private Equity firm specializing in real estate, technology, and AI-driven ventures. Known for its hands-on investment strategy and exceptional track record, the firm partners with visionary founders and management teams to build market-leading companies from inception to exit.

For more information, visit www.theadlerfund.com.

Media Contact:

The Adler Fund

Charleston, South Carolina

📧 [email protected]

📞 843-284-7932

Media Contact

Adam Adler, The Adler Fund, 1 8432847932, [email protected], theadlerfund.com

Twitter

SOURCE The Adler Fund