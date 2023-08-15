"The Adversity of Diversity" - A Compelling Examination of DEI Programs in New Book

The book raises a cautionary flag for businesses and governmental agencies nationwide, hinting at a potential expiration date for DEI programs Tweet this

Praise for "The Adversity of Diversity" has poured in from esteemed figures like Arthur B. Laffer, PhD, American economist, who commends the authors' compelling analysis. Dr. Swain, an award-winning political scientist cited three times by the US Supreme Court, brings her unique expertise on identity politics to the discussion.

Author Mike Towle, known for his insightful works and collaborations with respected publishers, contributes valuable perspectives to the timely exploration. Together, they look into the historical context of affirmative action and its intersection with contemporary workplace diversity initiatives, shedding light on their implications for businesses and governmental agencies.

James Lindsay, founder of New Discourses, praises the book's unmasking of DEI programs and its vision for genuine equality, while Rogers Smith, Christopher H. Browne Distinguished Emeritus Professor of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania, lauds it as a vital perspective on today's racial policy debates.

Dr. Swain underscores the significance of their work, stating, "In 'The Adversity of Diversity,' we aim to shed light on the impact of DEI programs and present fresh ideas for just racial progress. It is essential for all who seek to understand today's racial policy debates."

"The Adversity of Diversity" is now available for purchase on major platforms, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information, visit carolmswain.com.

About Dr. Carol M. Swain, PhD: Dr. Swain is an award-winning political scientist and author/editor of 11 books and numerous opinion pieces. Her background uniquely qualifies her to address issues involving identity politics.

About Mike Towle: Mike Towle is an accomplished author, former Army officer, and newspaper reporter and editor. With over 20 published books to his credit, his writing career reflects a commitment to insightful analysis and engaging storytelling.

