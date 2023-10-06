The Advertising Checking Bureau, Inc. (ACB) Names Mike Tumminello President

"Mike's market knowledge, operational experience, and client relationships make him an ideal candidate for this role," said Dennis McShane, ACB's Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee. Tweet this

Prior to this role, Tumminello served as Chief Operating Officer where he directly oversaw all business operations in addition to the personnel management of over 300 client services professionals across all ACB offices. During his career he was instrumental in driving the creation of ACB's Incentive Operations and expanding and solidifying ACB's strong position in the automotive sector. Prior to joining ACB, Mike was with Pinpoint Marketing/Trade One where he rose to the position of Vice President & General Manager.

In his new role, Mike will report directly to the Board of Directors and work with the Executive Committee of ACB.

Mike and his wife Laura reside in Arlington, Tennessee and have four children. He holds a bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Fredonia.

About ACB:

The Advertising Checking Bureau, Inc, (ACB) specializes in the development, management, and analysis of channel marketing programs within the consumer and B2B marketplaces. It works with leading brands and manufacturers to design and manage world-class co-op advertising and MDF programs, consumer rebate and channel spiff programs. ACB benchmarks, client programs and installs professional solutions, which ensures ongoing program performance and results.

All ACB's work is performed in-house by full-time, U.S.-based employees. Its client services teams collaborate with clients to build brand awareness through their dealer channel programs to establish long term relationships with both retailers/resellers and consumers.

ACB's award-winning service team comes from our decades of experience handling sensitive data, processing large volumes of transactions, and providing a unique perspective on how to best maximize co-op advertising and MDF, rebate and channel spiff marketing investments. As a single source for co-op advertising, consumer rebate and channel spiff program management, ACB's cross-program Channel Resource Platform delivers integrated analytics and comprehensive insights into client programs.

ACB maintains the broadest insights into co-op advertising and MDF programs and incentive strategies. The high volume of claim and incentive transactions processed through its systems help keep ACB abreast of trends within the channel marketing industry. As one of the fastest growing rebate and spiff providers in the industry, ACB manages marketing programs for over 200 brands, with combined co-op and incentive reward issuance exceeding $6 billion annually.

