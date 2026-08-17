The Advocates Injury Attorneys Secure $4 Million Settlement in Birch Bay Waterslide Case

"This settlement will help provide for Larry's future needs and allow the family to move forward." -Michael Driggs, Attorney at The Advocates Post this

On July 24, the court denied motions for summary judgment filed by Safe Slide Restoration and Kingworks Consulting Engineers. The case settled for $4 million shortly thereafter, as the parties were preparing for trial.

"We were fully prepared and looking forward to holding the responsible parties accountable at trial," said The Advocates owner, Ken Bills. "We are pleased to have secured a settlement that provides meaningful compensation to Larry for the injuries he suffered."

Baker was represented by attorneys Michael Driggs and Stefanie Collins, along with the litigation team at The Advocates.

"Larry and his family are very happy to have the case resolved," Driggs said. "This settlement will help provide for Larry's future needs and allow the family to move forward."

About The Advocates Injury Attorneys

The Advocates Injury Attorneys is a personal injury law firm representing individuals and families in serious injury cases. The firm handles cases involving motor vehicle collisions, premises liability, catastrophic injuries, and other claims arising from negligence.

Media Contact

Jason Arango, The Advocates, 1 206-607-9098, [email protected], https://www.advocateslaw.com

SOURCE The Advocates