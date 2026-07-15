The Advocates Partner with Seattle Storm and Seattle Reign FC to Recognize Youth Athletes in the Community

"We believe the most powerful advocates aren't always in courtrooms. They're in gyms, on fields, and in their communities every single day. This program is our way of recognizing those women and girls, and making sure their stories get told." — Donilyn Hunter-Sallustio, COO of The Advocates Post this

The program was created to recognize the growing role of girls' and women's sports in shaping leadership, civic engagement, and community service across Western Washington.

"We believe the most powerful advocates aren't always in courtrooms. They're in gyms, on fields, and in their communities every single day. This program is our way of recognizing those women and girls, and making sure their stories get told."

— Donilyn Hunter-Sallustio, COO of The Advocates

The Advocate Athlete program recognizes young women athletes who go beyond their sport to drive meaningful change in their local communities. Whether through volunteerism, mentorship, activism, or hands-on community initiatives, nominees are women and girls whose dedication extends far beyond the field of play.

NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN

The Advocates are calling on the Western Washington community to nominate deserving athletes actively participating in any sport at any level 6th-12th grade. Nominations can be submitted at advocateslaw.com/advocate-athlete/ and must include the following:

Nominee's name, school, and sport

A short essay from the nominating party describing the nominee's community work and impact

One reference for verification

Nominations may be submitted on someone else's behalf or as a self-nomination. Two winners will be selected twice annually by a panel comprising leadership from The Advocates, the Seattle Storm, and Seattle Reign FC. Selection criteria includes local advocacy work, quality of the nomination submission, and alignment with core organizational values.

"At the Storm, we believe sports can inspire confidence, leadership and lasting change. Through this partnership with The Advocates and the Seattle Reign, we're excited to recognize and celebrate young athletes who are making a difference both in competition and in their communities."

— Nate Silverman, Seattle Storm Chief Commercial Officer

Each winner will receive a grant of $2,500 towards her cause as well as a premium experience at one of the following Seattle Reign and Seattle Storm home games:

Seattle Storm v. Portland Fire: Friday, Aug. 14th at 7:00 pm

Seattle Storm v. Los Angeles Sparks: Sunday, Aug. 30th at 2:00 pm

Seattle Reign FC v. Angel City FC: Sunday, Aug. 9th at 6:00 pm

Seattle Reign FC v. San Diego Wave: Sunday, Sep. 6th at 6:00 pm

Seattle Reign FC v. Bay FC: Saturday, Sep. 12th at 5:00 pm

The first two recipients will be chosen from submissions received prior to July 12th and will be announced by Friday, July 24th. Submissions are being accepted on a rolling basis and the deadline for 2026 submissions will be Wednesday, September 2nd.

"The confidence and leadership developed through sport have the power to shape lives and strengthen entire communities. Our mission is to champion girls, women, and gender-diverse people on and off the pitch. The Advocate Athlete program recognizes those who are already using that confidence to make a difference. We're proud to partner with The Advocates and the Seattle Storm to recognize and invest in the next generation of change makers."

— Courtney Carter, Seattle Reign FC Chief Revenue Officer

ABOUT THE ADVOCATES

The Advocates is a Seattle-based personal injury firm dedicated to ensuring fair outcomes for accident victims. Beyond the courtroom, The Advocates is deeply committed to equity, philanthropy, and elevating underrepresented voices in the community.

ABOUT THE SEATTLE STORM

The Seattle Storm, a four-time WNBA champion, delivers a premier professional basketball and entertainment experience to a passionate fanbase. Off the court, the Storm is committed to promoting fitness and health, advancing social justice, and making a lasting impact in Seattle and the broader Pacific Northwest. Through youth development programs, equity and accessibility-focused partnerships, and its Force4Change platform, the Storm is dedicated to long-term community impact and growing the game.

ABOUT SEATTLE REIGN FC

Seattle Reign FC was established in 2012 as a founding member of the National Women's Soccer League. The NWSL is widely considered to be the most competitive women's professional soccer league in the world. Since the inaugural season in 2013, the club captured the NWSL Shield three times, while making three appearances in the NWSL Championship and eight appearances in the NWSL postseason. Reign FC plays its home matches at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington and trains at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington.

MEDIA CONTACT

The Advocates

Grace Kelly

[email protected]

advocateslaw.com

Media Contact

Grace Kelly, The Advocates, 1 2067241698, [email protected], https://www.advocateslaw.com

SOURCE The Advocates