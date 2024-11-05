The Aesthetic Society Celebrates Two Years with an Exciting Anniversary Party

The Aesthetic Society is thrilled to invite everyone to celebrate its second anniversary at the "Cheers To 2 Years" party. Join us at our newly expanded facility at 261 E Southlake Blvd #100 on November 7th, 2024, from 5pm to 8pm. This exciting event marks the debut of our medical spa expansion and a state-of-the-art training facility for upcoming injectors led by our esteemed owner, Alecia Delaney Baker. The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, raffle prizes including a year of free Botox, and swag bags for the first 50 guests containing mystery gift cards worth up to $500. Additionally, enjoy 20% off on skincare products, gift card specials, and the chance to spin the wheel for more prizes. Don't miss out on live demonstrations and an evening filled with fun and excitement.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Aesthetic Society is thrilled to announce its 2 Year Anniversary celebration, aptly named "Cheers To 2 Years," on November 7th, 2024 at their newly expanded facility in Southlake, Texas. The event promises an evening of celebration and appreciation for the community that has supported them over the past two years.

"We have loved every second of the last two years and look forward to many more. With our new spa expansion, we can take on more clients and provide a more relaxing environment for everyone," says Alecia Delaney Baker, Owner of The Aesthetic Society.

The celebration will be held at 261 E Southlake Blvd #100, Southlake, TX 76092, from 5 PM to 8 PM. Guests will enjoy a host of exciting activities including:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new facility

MAJOR Raffle Prizes including a year of free Botox

Swag Bags for the first 50 attendees featuring mystery gift cards up to $500

20% Off on Skincare Products

Gift Card Specials

Spin the Wheel to win a range of fantastic prizes

Live Demonstration showcasing the latest in aesthetic treatments

The new expansion includes a medical spa and a spa, along with a state-of-the-art training facility led by Alecia Delaney Baker, catering to new injectors eager to learn from the best.

Join us in celebrating this milestone and experience firsthand the enhanced services and facilities that The Aesthetic Society has to offer. The event is open to all, providing an opportunity to win exciting prizes and take advantage of exclusive offers available only during the celebration.

We look forward to celebrating with you!

About The Aesthetic Society

The Aesthetic Society is a leading provider of aesthetic treatments, offering a wide range of services designed to enhance beauty and well-being. With a commitment to excellence, they provide a welcoming environment and expert care for all clients.

