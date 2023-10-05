The Aesthetic Surgery Center Wins the Best of Naples 2023 Award

For the sixth time, the Aesthetic Surgery Center has received the Best of Naples Award for 2023 in the Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery Center category. This award recognizes businesses and organizations that stand out in their respective fields, and the Aesthetic Surgery Center has once again proven its excellence in cosmetic and plastic surgery.

Importance of the Best of Naples 2023 Award

The Best of Naples 2023 Award is a significant recognition, celebrating the best businesses and organizations in the area. Winners are determined through public nominations and votes, reflecting the high regard and trust that the community has for the Aesthetic Surgery Center.

About the Aesthetic Surgery Center

Located in Naples, Florida, the Aesthetic Surgery Center is a leading facility providing cosmetic procedures, such as facial plastic surgery, body contouring, breast enhancement, and skincare treatments. With a team of board-certified surgeons, the center offers a wide range of surgical and non-surgical procedures, providing exceptional patient care and delivering natural-looking results. The Aesthetic Surgery Center has a consistent history of accolades, including winning the Best of Naples Award in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Team of Expert Surgeons

Anurag Agarwal, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Anurag Agarwal, the owner and medical director of the Aesthetic Surgery Center, is a facial plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He specializes in performing endoscopic facelifts, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgeries, lip enhancements, fat transfers to the face, and facial implants. Dr. Agarwal is also the developer of the UpLift procedure, a type of surgery that vertically tightens the jawline and upper neck, enhancing facial features and delivering exceptional results.

Richard Maloney, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Richard W. Maloney is a renowned facial plastic surgeon with over 30 years of experience in private practice. Dr. Maloney is board-certified in both facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as otolaryngology - head and neck surgery. Dr. Maloney focuses on providing natural facial rejuvenation and minimally invasive techniques tailored to each patient's unique needs and goals.

Casey Holmes, M.D.

Dr. Casey Holmes, M.D., is a board-certified plastic surgeon at the Aesthetic Surgery Center, certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Holmes performs the full spectrum of plastic surgery, including breast enhancement, Vaser liposuction, abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), arm lifts, thigh lift, facial plastic surgery and reconstructive procedures on the eyelids, nose, cheeks, and ears after skin cancer excision.

Sherry Kutz, CRNA

Sherry Kutz, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) at the Aesthetic Surgery Center, brings over 20 years of experience in administering anesthesia in various medical fields, including plastic surgery. Nationally board-certified, Sherry has successfully administered anesthesia in hospital operating rooms and outpatient surgical centers, ensuring patient comfort and safety.

Services Offered

The Aesthetic Surgery Center offers comprehensive services to meet various aesthetic goals. The team is committed to providing a relaxing environment that prioritizes patient comfort and safety in order to produce results that make people feel and look beautiful.

Cosmetic Surgery

The Naples practice offers extensive experience in various facial plastic surgery procedures to enhance patients' natural beauty and assist them in achieving their cosmetic desires. These include:

Endoscopic facelifts: Using small incisions and an endoscope, a surgeon can lift and tighten facial skin and muscles to reduce sagging and wrinkles. This results in a refreshed, youthful appearance.

Rhinoplasty: This procedure involves the expert reshaping of the nose to achieve aesthetic balance and proportion for the face. This can address concerns like a crooked or large nose.

Blepharoplasty: Also known as eyelid plastic surgery, the procedure removes excess fat and skin from the upper and lower eyelids. It can reduce drooping eyelids and bags under the eyes.

Lip enhancement: Aesthetic plastic surgery with the goal of adding shape and volume to thin or aging lips using injectable fillers or surgical techniques such as the subnasal lip lift and/or outer upper lip advancement.

Facial fat transfer: Using a patient's own fat, typically from the abdomen or thighs, volume can be added to areas like the cheeks and under eye hollowing for a rejuvenated look.

Body Contouring

The Aesthetic Surgery Center offers advanced body contouring techniques to help patients achieve their desired silhouette, including:

Tummy tucks: This procedure tightens abdominal muscles, removes excess skin and fat, and sculpts a trimmer waistline.

Mommy makeovers: This is a combination of plastic surgery procedures to restore shape and volume after pregnancy. This often includes a tummy tuck and breast lift or augmentation.

Body lifts: Designed to lift and tighten skin on the thighs, buttocks, and abdomen after major weight loss.

VASER liposuction: This advanced form of liposuction uses ultrasonic energy to selectively target fat while protecting other tissues.

Breast Enhancement

The team of expert surgeons combines surgical skill with an artistic eye to provide customized breast enhancement options:

Breast augmentation: This involves increasing size and restoring volume lost after weight loss or pregnancy using saline or silicone implants.

Breast lifts: By removing excess skin and tightening breast tissue, breast lifts can raise and firm sagging breasts.

Breast reduction: Cosmetic surgery to remove glandular tissue and skin to effectively reduce breast size for women with enlarged breasts.

Gynecomastia surgery: Also known as male breast reduction, this treatment sculpts the chest by removing excess fat and glandular tissue.

Skin Treatments

In addition to surgery, a range of non-surgical skin rejuvenation options is available:

BOTOX® Cosmetic: This injectable smooths fine lines and wrinkles on the forehead and around the eyes.

Dermal fillers: Treatments like JUVÉDERM® add volume beneath the skin, filling facial wrinkles and restoring youthful contours.

Chemical peels: Exfoliating treatments that improve skin texture, reduce acne scarring, and minimize signs of sun damage.

Laser skin resurfacing: Using fractional CO2 lasers, we can diminish wrinkles, age spots, and scars by stimulating collagen production.

Medical microdermabrasion: A non-invasive exfoliating procedure that our aestheticians use to buff away dead skin cells, revealing fresher skin underneath.

Contact the Aesthetic Surgery Center

For more information about our services or to schedule a consultation with one of our plastic surgeons, visit our website at https://www.aestheticsurgerycenter.com/. You can also give us a call at (239) 594-9100 or visit our office located at 1175 Creekside Parkway Suite 100, Naples, FL 34108. Our team is ready to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.

