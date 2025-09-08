The AGC Shows the Power of Community by Donating Book Royalties to Support At-Risk Families and Aspiring Black/Latinx Planners

The AGC™, a leading community of 180 financial advisors dedicated to growing together personally and professionally, has donated over $5,000 in book royalties from its debut publication 'More than Money: Real-Life Stories of Financial Planning' to the Foundation for Financial Planning and the BLX Internship Program.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The AGC™ (Advisors Growing as a Community), a leading community for financial advisors dedicated to professional and personal growth, has donated more than $5,000 since its debut book, More than Money: Real-Life Stories of Financial Planning, was released by Harriman House in 2023. The donation includes all royalties from the book, which went to the Foundation for Financial Planning and BLX Internship Program.

"It was so inspiring to read what our first cohort of AGC members created to help more people understand the place financial planning should have in their lives," said Justin Castelli, co-founder of The AGC. "This is a passionate collection of individuals who want to shape the industry and they are doing just that between the book's proceeds and their mentoring efforts."

Among the many strengths of 'More than Money' was that it made financial planning feel less formidable and more easily understood. Readers can learn about the various approaches to creating a comprehensive plan and the value of professional advice.

"The AGC has consistently called for the financial planning industry to serve a wider swatch of the population; they are literally willing that to happen between their mentorship and donations," said Haley Marx, Community Manager of The AGC.

AGC members who contributed to the 'More than Money' project selected two charitable organizations to receive all royalties from the inaugural book: The Foundation for Financial Planning and The BLX Internship Program.

The Foundation for Financial Planning is the country's leading charity dedicated to advancing pro bono financial planning for at-risk populations, including active military members and wounded veterans, people with chronic illnesses and cancer, low-income individuals and more.

"We're honored to receive this donation from the royalties of 'More Than Money: Real-Life Stories of Financial Planning', curated by Advisors Growing as a Community," said Jon Dauphiné, chief executive officer of The Foundation for Financial Planning. "This gift is a powerful example of how storytelling and collaboration can fuel our mission to expand access to expert financial advice and planning. At the Foundation for Financial Planning, we believe financial planning isn't just for the wealthy – it's for everyone. This donation helps ensure more individuals and families, regardless of income or background, can benefit from the life-changing impact of quality financial guidance."

The BLX Internship Program is to provide opportunities for aspiring Black and Latinx financial planners to get an internship at a fee-only or fee-based financial planning firm.

"We are extremely appreciative of the support from Advisors Growing as a Community," said Luis Rosa, co-founder of the BLX Internship Program. "Their contribution will allow BLX to continue its mission of increasing awareness and providing opportunities for the next generation of financial planners. The AGC is proof that together as a community, we can make impactful change in our industry."

The AGC is currently working on its second book to be titled 'Even More Than Money: Five Ways to Design a Financial Life', which will be a new collection of stories from financial advisors about the ways financial planning can transform a person's life. The book is scheduled for release by Harriman House in the second half of 2026.

