The Agency and Langdon Title Partner to Launch EastWest Abstract

"Our New York-based clients will now have access to top-tier title services from a trusted partner,"said Burke Smith, Executive Vice President of Affiliated Businesses at The Agency. Post this

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Faster Closings: A more efficient coordination between the real estate and title professionals, reducing potential delays and allowing transactions to close faster.

Enhanced Communication: A streamlined communication process, ensuring all parties are aligned throughout the transaction, from contract signing to closing.

Superior Client Experience: Clients benefit from the convenience of working with a cohesive team that understands every aspect of the transaction, reducing stress and ensuring a smooth process.

Customized Services: Tailored services for buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals, providing exceptional support and guidance at every stage.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with The Agency. This collaboration allows us to provide an unparalleled level of service and efficiency to their New York-based clients and real estate professionals," said Co-Managing Principal of Langdon Title, Stephen Saler,"Together, we will streamline the closing process, helping buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals faster and with less hassle."

The Agency's Core Real Estate Services offer clients everything they need during the home buying and selling journey including relocation, escrow, inspection, mortgages, insurance, warranty and more. Partnering with leading industry providers, The Agency provides essential services that enhance and streamline the entire buying and selling process while delivering the exceptional, boutique-style service the brand is globally known and celebrated for. Most recently, The Agency launched Aclara Lending, a joint venture with Barrett Financial Group, a leading mortgage brokerage, to offer seamless and comprehensive lending services in the Southern California market.

"Our New York-based clients will now have access to top-tier title services from a trusted partner,"said Burke Smith, Executive Vice President of Affiliated Businesses at The Agency. "This partnership strengthens our commitment to delivering a seamless real estate experience, ensuring that every client and agent feels confident and supported throughout the entire processThis partnership is expected to be a game-changer for real estate transactions across New York, enhancing both agencies' ability to serve clients with exceptional professionalism, care, and expertise."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 120 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023 and 2024. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

For more information, please go to EastWestAbstractNY.com.

About Langdon Title

Langdon Title, headquartered in New York City, is one of the largest and strongest full-service national title insurance agencies in the country. Licensed in many states, Langdon Title is built on a commitment to unrivaled personal service, expertise and quality of execution. It's client base include realtors, law firms, developers, private equity funds, lenders and builders.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 120 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

Contact:

EastWest Abstract

Phone: (212) 686-6650

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Isabel Goldstein, The Agency, 1 2019234092, [email protected], The Agency

SOURCE The Agency