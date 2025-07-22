The Agency and Notable Launch ReFrame to Elevate Listings News provided by Notable

"ReFrame is helping our agents transform listings and maximize value, delivering measurable results for clients in competitive markets." – Rainy Hake Austin, President, The Agency Post this

"At The Agency, we're continually investing in tools that empower our agents to elevate the client experience and drive meaningful results. ReFrame is a powerful example of that commitment, a turnkey solution that allows our agents to lead with confidence and deliver at the highest level. Several of our agents have already leveraged the program with remarkable success, transforming listings, maximizing value, and helping their clients stand out in competitive markets across the country," said Rainy Hake Austin, President of The Agency.

"The Agency is known for raising the bar in luxury real estate. ReFrame is a perfect example of that. We're excited to support their agents and clients with a seamless pay-at-close option that drives faster, stronger results," said Austin Lane, CEO and Founder, Notable.

Notable provides innovative financing solutions designed to streamline real estate transactions. With over $1 billion in credit issued across 33,000 transactions, Notable offers flexible funding options for pre-sale home improvements and common listing expenses, helping properties stand out. Partnering with top real estate brokerages nationwide, Notable empowers agents to elevate client experiences and maximize property value. For more information, visit www.notablefi.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 140 offices in 13 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest- growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

