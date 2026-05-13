The Agency Announces Exclusive Partnership with rennie, Further Expanding its Global New Development Platform

"Developers today require more than traditional sales. They need a strategic partner capable of anticipating market shifts, crafting compelling narratives, and connecting with buyers on a global scale," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

At the core of the partnership is the integration of rennie's proprietary technology, research, data, and AI platform with The Agency's global marketing engine and expansive media reach, creating a single, unified force built to perform at every stage. The collaboration delivers a highly sophisticated go-to-market approach. From early vision through final sellout, the partnership offers developers a full-service solution engineered to generate demand, optimize performance, and achieve measurable, best-in-class results.

"This partnership is built on a clear foundation of experience and execution," said Greg Zayadi, President of rennie. "Sales and marketing is what we've done for over 50 years and over that time, we've honed a disciplined approach grounded in data, systems and real market intelligence. That foundation allows us to not only position and sell homes, but to actively manage risk for our partners from developers to banks and pension funds. When you combine that with The Agency's global reach and brand platform, it creates a uniquely powerful engine to bring developments to market with clarity, confidence, and performance."

At the time of launch, The Agency and rennie are proud to officially announce they are leading the sales and marketing of a series of developments, including Kaliʻu Ala Moana in Honolulu—a boutique condominium developed by ProsPac Holdings with 285 residences designed by Olson Kundig, a health & wellness club and commercial space in the heart of Kaka'ako, with a growing global pipeline of projects to be announced in the coming weeks.

Since its founding, The Agency has collaborated with some of the world's most prominent developers and brands, including AECOM, SHVO, Combined Properties, MSD Capital, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Starwood, JMA Ventures, RLH Development's One&Only Mandarina, Rosewood and Fairmont Mayakoba, Canyon Group, Four Seasons Beverly Hills, and more. The Agency's development division offers marketing and sales expertise across urban high-rises, mixed-use properties, resort destinations, and master-planned communities. Leveraging the brokerage's global footprint, international referral network, and curated buyer pool, The Agency drives measurable value at every stage, partnering with developers to shape skylines, build communities, and define modern living worldwide.

For more than 50 years, rennie has built a reputation for delivering thoughtful, people-first real estate services, supported by a deeply analytical and technology-forward platform. Its Developer Services team brings nearly five decades of experience across acquisition, development, finance, and marketing, guiding projects from inception through final sale and beyond. With a presence across the Pacific Coast and key resort destinations, rennie provides developers with critical market intelligence and strategic advisory at every stage.

To learn more about The Agency and rennie's services and to make a formal inquiry, visit theagencyrennie.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to 150+ offices across 14 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

About rennie

rennie brings a thoughtful, trusted approach to real estate, supporting clients and communities for 50 years. A fully integrated real estate services company, rennie offers developer services and advisory services alongside its brokerage. Founded on a people-first culture, rennie's growing team of 80 head office staff and 300+ real estate advisors work seamlessly together to deliver exceptional experiences and service. With a presence across the Pacific Coast and select resort destinations—including Vancouver, Whistler, Kelowna, Victoria, Seattle, and Palm Springs—rennie provides the insight and expertise clients need to make informed decisions when buying, selling, or building a home or community. To learn more, visit rennie.com.

Media Contact

Laura Corrigan, The Agency, 1 347 537 8153, [email protected]

SOURCE The Agency