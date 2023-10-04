The Agency Appoints Terri Munselle as Managing Director of Palm Desert Office

"We are thrilled to bring Terri Munselle on board to The Agency Palm Desert as we continue to grow in this thriving market" said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Tweet this

In her new position at The Agency Palm Desert, Munselle will be responsible for overseeing all sales leadership throughout The Agency's presence in Coachella Valley. Terri will leverage her years of thought leadership and expertise to provide strategic guidance and oversight on developing and leading training initiatives, providing direct transactional support, and more.

With over 900 properties sold in the Greater Palm Springs area, Terri's impressive recent accolades include being named in RealTrends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals list in 2021, Palm Springs Life Top Realtor/Small Team since this distinction began in 2019, and more. Terri Munselle started The Munselle Group 25 years ago with her late husband, Guy. An avid golfer in the Desert, Terri is a resident golf member of Indian Ridge Country Club and has been a golf member at The Hideaway. She has lived in this area since 1990 and has played most of the courses in the desert. Due to her vast knowledge of the Desert's clubs and communities, she can very quickly help buyers understand their options, allowing her buyers to solely focus on finding the correct home.

Having been in the Los Angeles home furnishings retail and marketing business, she is also an experienced marketing expert and learned early on how to market and advertise the "home". Her current real estate web presence was started 25 years ago and The Munselle Group voice brings in an influx of buyers to the local market. Terri's website has a monthly market update called "Terri Talks" where she spotlights recent market statistics, any key trends in the desert, and helpful tips about buying and selling homes.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a respected and innovative company like The Agency and to collaborate with the best in the business," said Munselle. "The Agency continues to push industry boundaries with cutting-edge marketing, technology, and unparalleled agent support. I have long admired The Agency's approach to business and the unique brand they've sustained over the past decade, and am honored to be spearheading the company's presence in the Desert."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 and with a second season premiering soon. The Agency has grown to more than 95 offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023.

The Agency Palm Desert is located at 73-545 El Paseo #2504, Palm Desert, CA 92260. To learn more, please visit https://www.theagencyre.com/region/palm-springs.

The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $60 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 95 offices in 11 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

Media Contact

Isabel Goldstein, The Agency, 1 2019234092, [email protected], www.theagencyre.com

SOURCE The Agency