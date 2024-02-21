The Agency Expands Global Reach with New Office in Jamaica

"We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of The Agency. It is a phenomenal brand with a spirit of excellence that will give our clients the first-class service they deserve," said Rebecca Stevenson. Post this

Nestled amidst the azure waters and lush landscapes of the Caribbean, Jamaica offers a unique blend of tropical beauty, rich culture, and unparalleled lifestyle opportunities. With its warm climate, stunning beaches, and vibrant communities, the island presents an irresistible allure for those seeking to experience the ideal Caribbean lifestyle.

"Jamaica is such a special country with a strong culture that appeals to both locals and visitors alike," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Our expansion into Jamaica and the greater Caribbean has been unprecedented. By leveraging our extensive network of leading agents and unrivaled marketing strategies, we are poised to redefine the real estate landscape in Jamaica."

Taff Stevenson is a dynamic force in the real estate world, currently leading the charge as Managing Partner at The Agency Jamaica. Taff's career trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. Bursting onto the scene in 2021, he swiftly captured the industry's attention, winning the Coldwell Banker Jamaica Realty's Rookie Of The Year title. With a passion for excellence and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, Taff seamlessly navigates the complexities of the real estate landscape. Specializing in commercial properties, Taff's expertise spans a wide spectrum, from coveted office spaces to luxurious boutique hotels and prime commercial land. His unparalleled understanding of Jamaica's real estate market positions him as a formidable force in the industry. Before his transition into real estate, Taff worked in the automotive industry as a Brand Manager and Sales & Marketing Manager for several luxury brands; including Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Land Rover, BMW and Porsche. This invaluable experience equipped him with a keen eye for detail and a knack for problem-solving, vital attributes in his quest to serve discerning high-net-worth clientele. A global citizen with roots in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Taff's journey took him from the hallowed halls of Brighton College in the United Kingdom to the prestigious University of Cape Town, where he pursued degrees in Labor, Organizational Psychology, Human Resource Management, and Enterprise Management.

"The innovative marketing of The Agency perfectly resonates with the ethos that Rebecca and I bring to our business. We look forward to showcasing our client's properties and our beautiful island of Jamaica on a global stage. Jamaica's real estate offerings are unparalleled, and The Agency stands unrivaled as the preeminent global boutique network in the industry," shared Taff Stevenson.

Born and raised on the vibrant island of Jamaica by a Jamaican father and British mother, Rebecca Stevenson brings a unique cultural blend to her role as Managing Partner at The Agency Jamaica. Her journey into real estate began after achieving a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Drama and English from the University of Hull in the United Kingdom. Now, as Managing Partner of The Agency Jamaica, Rebecca is not just a real estate expert with ten years of experience. With over a decade of experience in the real estate industry, Rebecca is a true island expert, adept at navigating diverse property transactions ranging from homes and villas to boutique hotels and commercial buildings. Her dynamic leadership style, characterized by vivacity and compassion, has earned her recognition as a top producer, including winning the #1 Producer award in 2021 out of 90 agents at Coldwell Banker Jamaica Realty. Beyond her remarkable achievements, Rebecca also serves as a Director on the Board of the Realtors Association of Jamaica, showcasing her commitment to advancing the industry. While Rebecca's expertise extends across the entire island, her heart lies on the North Coast, particularly in the parishes of Portland and St. Mary. Whether it's finding the perfect beachfront retreat or a prime investment opportunity, Rebecca's passion for real estate shines through in every client interaction. With her dynamic background, unwavering dedication, and contagious enthusiasm, Rebecca Stevenson is not just a real estate professional – she's a true catalyst for transformative experiences in Jamaican real estate.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of The Agency. It is a phenomenal brand with a spirit of excellence that will give our clients the first-class service they deserve," said Rebecca Stevenson. "We look forward to highlighting all that Jamaica has to offer to The Agency's global network, from condominiums in our capital city of Kingston to coastal properties, 18th-century estates and mountain hideaways. The variety of real estate offered in Jamaica is one-of-a-kind."

A creative negotiator and expert problem solver, Sean O'Neill also serves as Managing Partner of The Agency Turks & Caicos and is proud to leverage his mastery of island real estate and background in law to serve a distinguished clientele at The Agency Jamaica. With meticulous attention to detail and a knack for anticipating challenges before they arise, he possesses an uncanny ability to find common ground with his clients and fellow agents, ensuring a satisfactory sales process from start to finish. A qualified attorney, he has built a reputation on his ability to consistently negotiate the most favorable outcomes for his clients. For Sean, there is nothing more satisfying than sharing the Turks and Caicos lifestyle with new buyers from around the world. Sean grew up on Providenciales before attending secondary school in Ireland. He holds a B.A. in Economics and History and an M.A. in History of International Relations from University College Dublin, as well as a law degree from College of Law, London. When he's not serving his clients in real estate, Sean enjoys spending time with his wife and young sons and getting in as much beach time as possible. He is a former captain and active member of the Turks and Caicos Islands Rugby Football Union (TCIRFU), and also the TCI at the CONCACAF Beach Soccer World Cup Qualifiers.

One of the top producing agents serving the Turks and Caicos luxury market and representing luxury property across the Caribbean, Ian, who also serves as Founder and Director of The Agency Turks & Caicos brings more than 30 years of experience in the real estate, construction, property management, and hospitality industries to his role as Managing Partner of The Agency Jamaica. A specialist in "Caribbean curb appeal" and the luxury vacation villa rental market, Ian has represented buyers and sellers in many of Turks and Caicos' record-breaking sales. An annual award winner and guest speaker, Ian is recognized as a 'Top Agent' and social media marketing expert both regionally and internationally having been featured in Mansion Global, WSJ, The New York Times, Robb Report and Forbes. His expansive network, diverse service offerings, and consultancy in many of the region's foremost luxury resort developments make him a go-to agent for savvy buyers seeking luxury property in the Caribbean. Ian currently serves as the President of the Turks and Caicos Real Estate Association.

With an impressive career spanning more than 30 years, David Thwaites serves as Managing Broker at The Agency Jamaica, based in Kingston. Specializing in appraisals and commercial real estate, David has developed an extensive professional skill set. Whether evaluating property values or facilitating complex commercial deals, his expertise and experience ensure that clients receive top-notch service. With strong attention to detail, excellent negotiation skills, and an eye for spotting opportunities, David's strengths ensure that buyers, sellers, and investors receive sound advice and specialized, unmatched service every step of the way. A former farmer and land developer, David has a distinct, grassroots understanding of the island's landscape. David's dedication to his profession is evident through his membership in the prestigious Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. This accolade highlights his commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethics in the field. What truly excites David about real estate is the opportunity to witness and appreciate exceptional properties. From exquisite architectural designs to breathtaking locations, he has a genuine passion for connecting clients with the best that the island has to offer. Originally from Kingston, David brings a deep understanding of the local market and its unique dynamics.

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency launched 29 new offices in 2023, with more on the horizon this year.

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 and recently announced its second season scheduled to debut in March. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

The Agency's office in Jamaica will be located at Unit 15A, 9-11 Phoenix Avenue Kingston JM KGN 10. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

