The Agency Expands Presence in Hawaii with New Office on Oahu

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage The Agency proudly announces the launch of its new office on the island of Oahu. The new locale, which will be known as The Agency Oahu, is the firm's second office in Hawaii, joining the brokerage's growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe. The office will be led by accomplished industry veteran and Managing Partner Brad Kaneshiro. The Agency also has an office in Maui, Hawaii.

"We are excited to launch our new office on Oahu, a significant step in The Agency's ongoing expansion throughout Hawaii," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "Brad Kaneshiro's unparalleled expertise in this market stands as a true authority, and we have full confidence in his ability to impeccably steward The Agency's esteemed brand and uphold our distinctive culture in this flourishing market."

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency launched 29 new offices in 2023, with more on the horizon this year.

"As a culturally rich melting pot and major business hub in the state, Oahu is the perfect fit for The Agency's next office in Hawaii," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "We're delighted to broaden our footprint on the Hawaiian Islands and welcome Brad Kaneshiro to our growing Agency family."

With over two decades of experience and a deep-rooted connection to the island he calls home, Managing Partner of The Agency Oahu, Brad B. Kaneshiro is a trusted real estate professional adept at navigating the region's ever-evolving marketplace. Born and raised on the island, Brad has an intimate understanding of its neighborhoods, trends and emerging development, empowering him to provide unmatched insights to his clients. Brad is driven by a passion for creating life-changing experiences. Whether serving first-time buyers or seasoned investors, he believes in the transformative power of real estate. He finds endless fascination in deciphering market trends and crafting winning strategies, constantly honing his skills to provide exceptional service and exceed clients' expectations. A strong market knowledge honed through his previous work in the restaurant and mortgage industries gives Brad a distinct advantage. He understands the delicate nuances of the Hawaii market, providing unparalleled insights into pricing, neighborhoods, and investment opportunities. His diverse background has instilled in him the values of attention to detail, teamwork, and resilience, making him thrive in the fast-paced world of real estate.

"We are thrilled to introduce the collaborative culture and world-class service of The Agency to our diverse community here in Oahu," said Brad Kaneshiro. "The Agency brand is truly a perfect fit for us as we look to bring our real estate business to the next level and showcase Oahu to the brokerage's outstanding global network."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 and recently announced its second season. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

The Agency Oahu will be located at 1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite #3800, Honolulu, HI 96814. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $60 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 11 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

