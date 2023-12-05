The Agency Launches First Office in Boulder, Colorado

"Our strategic expansion in Colorado has been exceptional as we continue to seek like-minded partners who embody The Agency brand," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency has launched 26 new offices this year, with more on the horizon in the coming months.

"We're delighted to further expand our presence in Colorado as we launch our fourth office in Colorado," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Recently ranked as the top emerging luxury market in the U.S., Boulder is renowned for its incredible outdoor lifestyle and strong tech industry, making it an obvious next choice for expansion as we continue to paint Colorado Agency red."

Jay Hebb brings more than 20 years of local real estate experience to his role as Managing Partner of The Agency Boulder. Having managed over $1 billion in real estate transactions, Jay has been a trusted resource for buyers, sellers, investors and corporations within the city. Prior to his involvement with The Agency, Jay founded LATITUDE40, a multidisciplinary boutique real estate firm headquartered in downtown Boulder, where he has worked for two decades. During his time at the firm, Jay was a steadfast leader, heading up the investment, development and asset management divisions of the company. His diverse portfolio of holdings includes student housing, workforce housing, commercial office, retail and senior housing. Formerly a firefighter and search and rescue specialist for multiple federal agencies, Jay is a strategic thinker, relies heavily on trust and is comfortable in the uncomfortable. A committed colleague and advisor, Jay has coached hundreds of real estate agents throughout the years and serves as a mentor at the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business. In his free time, Jay can be found with his wife and three daughters enjoying his role as husband, 'dance dad', unsuccessful soccer coach, chaperone, ski instructor, rock climbing advocate, play date host, biking buddy, unpaid Uber driver, unappreciated motivational speaker and travel companion.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to partner with Jared Blank and Kacey Bingham, and to bring on Marybeth Emerson in addition to the existing team of LATITUDE40 brokers. Marybeth is one of Colorado's top producing agents, whose market-breaking sale of $13M this year was the highest recorded sale ever for Boulder," said Jay Hebb. "Boulder is home to some of Colorado's most coveted real estate and the area's booming market aligns perfectly with The Agency's brand and ethos."

Jared Blank serves the greater Metro Denver and Boulder areas with over a decade of real estate experience. Alongside Managing Partner Kacey Bingham, Jared is part of a premier team, offering clients exceptional service and nuanced expertise in urban neighborhoods, new construction, and single-family homes. A Denver native and third-generation real estate professional, Jared is intimately familiar with the neighborhoods that make the metro area so desirable. His expertise in analyzing the investment aspects of a property, evaluating neighborhood dynamics, and then executing the proper strategy to buy or sell your next home is what differentiates him. With a master's degree in architecture, he provides his clients with insight on analyzing spaces, design, and construction techniques. Prior to his career in real estate, Jared worked at Fentress Architect's Denver office on a wide range of large-scale commercial projects. He also worked for two local design firms specializing in building custom homes and mixed-use multi-family projects. He has a passion for sustainable design and is also LEED AP accredited. In his free time, Jared enjoys traveling, playing golf, skiing, and enjoying the vibrant active lifestyle that Colorado is known for. His wife, Julie, is a Neonatal ICU Nurse at Children's Hospital Colorado and their son Carter is five years old. They are involved with Donate Life Colorado—Organ and Tissue Donation.

Kacey Bingham brings over a decade of real estate expertise to her clients. Working alongside her business partner Jared Blank, she serves the entire metro county Denver and Boulder areas across all price points. Her stellar team offers vast new development experience—ranging from multi-family homes to custom, single-family homes. They specialize in assisting developers throughout every step of the process, from land curation to final product marketing strategy. A Denver native, Kacey offers critical local insight, ready to refer her clients to the best restaurants, schools, gyms, parks, or any local attraction or amenity that may interest them. Kacey was previously a U.S. Figure Skating Double Gold Medalist. In this individual sport, she honed skills of accountability and responsibility. When she had a bad performance skating, there was no one to blame but herself for mistakes on the ice. This has translated into her real estate career and she proudly takes ownership of everything with which she is involved. Outside of work, she loves traveling with her husband, Ryan. Living in Denver's Cherry Creek neighborhood, they enjoy walking everywhere, trying new restaurants around town, hiking, golfing, and spending time in the beautiful outdoors of Colorado. Kacey works with the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and was the youngest Co-Chair of the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest fundraiser in the world for Down Syndrome, raising $2.4 million in one night.

Jared and Kacey recently set a record by holding the highest priced listing in the Denver area at 4001 E Quincy Ave, which is listed at $28,888,888. Since opening the Denver office two years ago, the brokerage has grown to 35 agents and is one of the top performing brokerages in the city for its size, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. The Agency Denver has closed more than $325 million in sales volume year-to-date.

"Following the success of the launch of our office in Denver, I'm honored and thrilled to open our new location in Boulder and to work alongside Jay, Kacey and top agents in the market like Marybeth, as well the entire LATITUDE40 team," said Jared Blank. "The collaborative culture and white-glove service afforded at The Agency are the ideal complements to our business and we look forward to servicing buyers and sellers in the area while harnessing the exceptional offerings of The Agency's global brand," added Kacey Bingham.

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 and recently announced its second season. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023.

The Agency Boulder will be located at 1035 Pearl Street #101B, Boulder, CO, 80302. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $60 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 11 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

