The Agency Launches First Office in Halifax, Nova Scotia

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency launched 29 new offices in 2023, with more on the horizon this year.

"Known for its unmatched natural beauty, Halifax is a very special place," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "As our first office in Nova Scotia and the latest addition to our ever growing Agency family in Canada, we know that this locale is in great hands with the impressive team of experts at the helm."

Steve Bailey, Broker and Managing Partner of multiple offices - Waterloo Region, Brantford, Oakville, Muskoka and Halifax - is a seasoned real estate professional who has achieved more than $1 billion in sales over his decade-and-a-half-long career. Steve's diligence, forthrightness and authenticity have made him an in-demand real estate advisor for clients throughout Waterloo Region and beyond. Prior to joining The Agency, Steve earned numerous awards for sales achievements and career excellence during his tenure at Re/MAX. A skilled communicator and world-aware market expert, Steve has a degree in Business from Wilfrid Laurier University. Though Steve has a broad-reaching knowledge of the local real estate landscape and can serve a range of clients, he is particularly passionate about luxury real estate and guiding clients through the sale of their homes. Steve and his team have volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and he is intent on becoming involved with The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. In his free time, he enjoys golfing and spending time with his family.

Katia Bailey, Broker of Record and Managing Partner of The Agency's Waterloo Region, Oakville, Muskoka and Halifax offices, brings a true passion for real estate and an authentic, people-forward approach to running the brokerage. Since launching her career in real estate operations and marketing over 17 years ago, she has successfully managed a team that has produced over $1B in sales. Katia's accessibility to her agents and their clients, expedient work ethic, keen attention to detail and love for the nuanced processes that take place behind the scenes of every transaction make her an essential resource. Katia's passion lies in making genuine connections and creating and delivering cutting-edge and strategic marketing. Being the master of her own fate also excites her—the sky is the limit in this industry. As the former Operations Manager for The Bailey Team, she helped her husband and business partner, Steve Bailey, grow the team to over 20 agents and multiple administrators. The Bailey Team ranked #9 in Canada and #21 in the world for RE/MAX before launching at The Agency, overseeing over a billion in sales and thousands of transactions. Born in Portugal—and fluent in Portuguese—Katia moved to Canada with her family when she was two years old, and it has been her home ever since. A mother to daughters, Katia has spent many years devoted to parenting and supporting her children. Her other passion is animals, including two dogs of her own: Bentley and Aston Martin. She enjoys spending time with friends, traveling, exploring new restaurants, and a good happy hour fueled by tequila. She volunteers with charitable organizations such as Samaritan's Purse, Coldest Night of the Year, Heart & Stroke and local food banks.

"We are honored to add The Agency Halifax to our diverse portfolio of Agency office locations throughout Canada," said Steve and Katia Bailey. "Our amazing team of local market experts including Cait Banks, Megan Landry and James Goode are going to serve as invaluable partners as we bring The Agency brand into this unique and burgeoning market."

Cait Banks serves as Managing Partner at The Agency Halifax, where she leads the local team with grace, drive and unshakable professionalism. With a rich history rooted on Pictou Island off the North Coast of Nova Scotia, Cait specializes in single-family residential properties within the Halifax Regional Municipality, with a keen focus on Dartmouth. Notably, her expertise extends to site-unseen purchases and vacant property sales, setting her apart in the dynamic property landscape. With her unique blend of experience, local insight and passion, Cait is poised to redefine the Halifax real estate experience for buyers and sellers. Cait's entrepreneurial spirit and versatile skill set have proven invaluable in navigating the challenges of the real estate market. Before becoming an agent, she honed her skills in retail sales management during her undergraduate years. Moving on to complete her Master of Arts, Cait seamlessly transitioned into self-employment in sectors such as commercial fisheries and interior and exterior painting, where she learned the importance of pushing boundaries and being resourceful. Embarking on her journey in real estate was a serendipitous adventure, sparked by a property owner's request for Cait to privately market her property. This pivotal moment, coupled with encouragement from another individual in Halifax, set the trajectory for her flourishing career in real estate. Cait's passion for real estate lies in the exhilarating rush of securing the perfect home for buyers and crafting ideal offers for sellers. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Cait's local knowledge is powered by her diverse background, from growing up on an off-grid island to navigating urban settings during her academic pursuits at Dalhousie University. Cait's hands-on experiences and holistic approach ensure that she brings a wealth of knowledge to benefit her clients, fostering genuine connections and leveraging her expertise to guide them toward their real estate aspirations. Committed to giving back, Cait has recently connected with The North Grove nonprofit organization in Dartmouth, showcasing her dedication to supporting charitable causes through her work and volunteer efforts.

"I am excited to embark on this journey and collaborate with a truly innovative and globally recognized brand like The Agency," said Cait Banks. "The powerhouse blend of our local expertise and The Agency's sterling reputation sets the stage for unparalleled success as we introduce the brand's innovative tools and resources to our agents and clients throughout the region."

James Goode serves as a real estate agent and Managing Director at The Agency Halifax. Born and raised in Halifax, James has become a prominent figure in the local real estate scene, known for his creativity, market knowledge, expansive network and deep love for the unique lifestyle Halifax has to offer. As an agent, James finds immense joy in helping clients realize their goals and guiding them through the emotional highs and lows of the real estate journey. A steadying force with a calm, understanding approach, James's strengths lie in client education, networking and marketing. His commitment to preparing clients for the adventure of buying or selling a house, paired with his unique marketing approach, positions him as a well-rounded and powerful professional. As a Nova Scotia native and standout figure in the community, James has a passion for his sharing the beauty of his Province and supporting local businesses and experiences. As a coffee connoisseur, and local foodie, he's frequently sought after on social media for recommendations on the best cafes, restaurants and cocktail bars in the city. James's professional journey is marked by a diverse array of experiences that uniquely contribute to his success in real estate. With their designation as a Chartered Professional Accountant as well as experience in hospitality, retail and investment banking, municipal finance, and even technology consulting for Ernst & Young, each position has honed James' customer service, technical skills, and work ethic. Notably, he received the "Best in Show" award for outstanding marketing at his previous brokerage.

Megan Landry is a real estate professional and the Managing Director at The Agency Halifax. With an impressive track record in the industry, Megan offers a versatile range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of her clients. Hailing from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Megan takes pride in treating every client with equal importance and building relationships based on trust and clear communication. Her strength lies in navigating off-market listings, leveraging her network to unveil hidden gems for her clients and providing valuable opportunities through insider insights. A devoted client advocate, Megan finds great purpose in helping buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals. Megan sees each day in real estate as a rewarding adventure, not just about transactions but creating lasting connections. Before venturing into real estate, Megan orchestrated and managed high-end, large-scale events, overseeing 100 employees and 75,000 square feet of event space. This experience honed her organizational, leadership, and problem-solving skills, setting the stage for her successful transition into the fast-paced world of real estate. As an agent, Megan's greatest asset lies in her unwavering honesty, marked by clear and direct communication. She prioritizes transparency, ensuring clients always receive sincere guidance. Megan's dedication to delivering information and advice with integrity forms the foundation of trust in every client interaction. Having grown up in Prospect, near Halifax—and spending her childhood visiting Cape Breton Island—Megan's roots in the province run deep. Her awareness of the coastal community, coupled with her local knowledge, ensures her clients feel understood and supported to make informed decisions throughout their real estate journey.

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 and recently announced its second season scheduled to debut in March. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

The Agency's office in Halifax will be located at 1741 Lower Water Street, Suite 200, Halifax, NS B3J 0J2. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

