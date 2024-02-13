The Agency Launches First Office in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

"We are thrilled to launch our first office in Oklahoma," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency launched 29 new offices in 2023, with more on the horizon this year.

"We are always looking to tap into unique markets that are thriving in the Southwest, and Oklahoma City is no exception," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "The demand for the Agency brand throughout the United States has been remarkable, and we look forward to the beginning of our partnership with Wyatt Poindexter and Wayne Kirby."

Wyatt Poindexter joins The Agency Oklahoma City as its Managing Partner, backed by over 28 years of industry experience. Though he is a seasoned veteran—with the client book, numbers and referrals to prove it—Wyatt brings a fresh, enthusiastic energy to every new transaction and project. Wyatt has achieved more than $350M in production since 2021 and earned consistent acclaim as a member of Oklahoma's Top Luxury Real Estate Team. He has also been named as a finalist in the National Leaders of Luxury Marketing. Accolades aside, for Wyatt, the greatest joys of his role come from connecting with his clients and helping facilitate their real estate goals. A steadfast "doer" with a tireless work ethic, Wyatt is known for his unshakeable resolve and tenacious drive—qualities honed through years of navigating complex markets. His masterful negotiations ensure mutual wins for buyers and sellers, while his innovative marketing strategies put properties in their best light. Wyatt tackles challenging deals with a unique blend of compassion and professionalism and is a resolute and steadying hand in any storm. Raised in Oklahoma City, Wyatt attended Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee and West Palm Beach Atlantic College in Florida before returning to his hometown. As a longtime OKC resident, Wyatt's local wisdom informs his focused property searches and ensures clients are presented with strong options—whether they are looking to buy or invest.

"We are thrilled to open The Agency's first office in Oklahoma," said Wyatt Poindexter. "The real estate market in Oklahoma City and its surrounding regions is thriving, and we are honored to represent The Agency brand within our community as we look to take our business to the next level."

Managing Partner at The Agency Oklahoma City, Wayne Kirby is a respected and accomplished real estate professional with an impressive 18-year tenure. Wayne's expertise is finely tuned to the nuances of the Oklahoma City Metro area, making him an invaluable asset to both buyers and sellers seeking an astute guide in the local real estate landscape. Wayne's passion for real estate is rooted in the joy of seeing families embrace their homes—a sentiment that defines his approach to the profession. As an agent, Wayne is characterized by his unwavering honesty, straightforward communication and commitment to high integrity. Beyond individual excellence, Wayne shines as a mentor to fellow agents and a collaborative team player, fostering a culture of shared success. With a deep understanding of the Oklahoma City Metro area, Wayne brings specialized knowledge that benefits clients seeking insight into the local real estate market. His natural ability to connect with people, coupled with a genuine interest in building lasting relationships, distinguishes him as a real estate professional who goes beyond transactions to understand the unique needs of each client. In his prior occupations, Wayne served as the owner of a truck brokerage company, honing his skills in sales and interpersonal communication. Always working with people, Wayne seamlessly transitioned his expertise into the real estate realm. Wayne's roots trace back to Lake City, South Carolina, and his educational journey led him to Francis Marion University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science. In addition to his professional pursuits, Wayne is deeply involved in charitable organizations. He serves on the Board of Directors for Hope Center Ministries, holds the position of Vice Chairman of the Board for Southwestern Christian University, Board Director for Edmond Board of Realtors, and actively participates in the initiatives of Hope 4 Sudan. This commitment underscores Wayne's belief in the power of community engagement and the transformative impact of real estate beyond property transactions.

"We have long admired The Agency's unparalleled commitment to white glove service and are honored to represent the brand here in Oklahoma City," said Wayne Kirby. "The region's high quality of life, dynamic economy, and strong local culture all align perfectly with The Agency's ethos, and we cannot wait to highlight our market to the brand's global network."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 and recently announced its second season scheduled to debut in March. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

The Agency's office in Oklahoma City will be located at 111 N Broadway, Suite, 1, Edmond, OK 73034. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 11 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

