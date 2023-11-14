The Agency Launches First Office in Portland, Oregon

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Dirk Hmura on The Agency's 100th global office, and Portland is the perfect location to celebrate this monumental milestone," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency has launched 24 new offices this year, with more on the horizon in the coming months.

"We're honored to expand our footprint across the U.S. with the launch of our first office in Portland, Oregon," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Renowned for the incredible green spaces throughout the city and a sought-after food and beverage scene, Portland is an exciting next chapter for The Agency as we continue to paint the Pacific Northwest red."

With a remarkable track record spanning over two decades and sales exceeding half a billion dollars, Managing Partner of The Agency Portland, Dirk Hmura, has earned an outstanding reputation within the community, among colleagues and with his clients. Steadfast in his commitment to success, at his previous boutique real estate agency Eleete, Dirk was named the top selling agent for 12 consecutive years. Today, he consistently places in the Top 10 amongst Portland's 11,000+ realtors. A Portland native, Dirk's roots run deep. He graduated from Sunset High School and Willamette University, where he achieved induction into its Athletic Hall of Fame and earned prestigious All-American honors. With his wife, Leslie, and their 18-year-old twins, Jane and Ben, and the ever-enthusiastic Bernedoodle, Charlie, Dirk's family is an active and engaged presence within the community—particularly within the local school systems. Dirk's fervor for keeping kids active is evident through his generous support of initiatives like the PlayFitFun After School Program, Sunset High School Soccer, and The Oak Hills Soccer Club. In his leisure time, when he's not immersed in work or volunteering, you might spot Dirk running the trails of Forest Park, supporting the Portland Timbers, tending to his garden, experimenting in the kitchen, or rallying neighbors for a game of tennis.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to bring The Agency to the vibrant city of Portland and demonstrate the strength of this innovative and forward-thinking brand," said Dirk Hmura. "We've long admired The Agency's unmatched collaborative environment, which sets it apart from other brokerages in the area. Our mission is to infuse Portland's real estate market with The Agency's spirit of innovation and teamwork, ensuring an exceptional experience for our clients."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in November 2022 and recently announced its second season. The Agency has grown to more than 95 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In August 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023.

The Agency Portland is located at 500 SW 116th Ave Beaverton, OR 97225. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $60 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 11 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

