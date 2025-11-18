The Agency Launches First Office In Sarasota, Florida

"Sarasota attracts discerning buyers seeking a balance of waterfront beauty, cultural richness, and relaxed luxury," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

"Sarasota attracts discerning buyers seeking a balance of waterfront beauty, cultural richness, and relaxed luxury," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "As Florida continues to stand among the nation's most sought-after destinations, we're proud to bring The Agency's global network and boutique service to this vibrant Gulf Coast market, joining forces with our trusted partners Katia and Steve Bailey, Isabel Pinheiro, and Megan and Patrick Finke as we further our growth across the state."

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency has launched over 20 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon.

"The launch of our Sarasota location represents an exciting next step in The Agency's continued growth across Florida's luxury markets," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "Sarasota's mix of shoreline charm, cultural depth, and steady buyer demand make it an ideal home for our newest office. We're confident that our Sarasota team will bring exceptional leadership and insight as we strengthen our presence along the Gulf Coast and beyond."

The Agency has grown to more than 145 offices across 14 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fourth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023, 2024, and 2025. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Sarasota is truly a special place where seaside living meets culture and community," said Katia Bailey. "Partnering with The Agency gives us the platform to share Sarasota's extraordinary lifestyle with the world and connect people around the world who value the beauty, culture, and spirit that make this region so special," added Steve Bailey.

The Agency Sarasota will be located at 1990 Main Street, Sarasota, Florida, 34236. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $88 billion in real estate transactions and grown to over 145 offices across 14 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

