The Agency Launches First Office In Stark County, Ohio

"Stark County offers a compelling mix of affordability, career opportunity, and community driven lifestyle," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 27 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon for 2026.

"Stark County truly delivers the best of Midwest living," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "From custom homes in North Canton and Lake Township to higher end communities in Jackson Township and historic equestrian estates near Canal Fulton, the region offers something for every stage of life. We are excited to introduce The Agency's collaborative culture, innovative marketing, and global reach to this dynamic and welcoming market."

The Agency has grown to 150 offices across 14 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fourth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. The Agency is consistently ranked Luxury Brokerage of the year by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #30 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist in 2025, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Stark County is warm, welcoming, and deeply rooted in community, offering a quality of life that continues to attract families and long term residents," said David Ayers. "From family oriented neighborhoods to equestrian estates and vibrant town centers, this is a market where people truly want to put down roots," added Nick Zawitz. "That sense of connection and pride makes it a natural fit for The Agency's brand, and we are excited to bring our elevated service, collaborative approach, and world class marketing to buyers and sellers throughout the region."

The Agency Stark County will be located at 6783 Wales Ave N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to 150 offices across 14 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

Media Contact

Olivia Cyr, The Agency, 1 5088688274, [email protected]

SOURCE The Agency