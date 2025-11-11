The Agency Launches First Office In The Florida Keys

"Florida continues to show clear demand for our brand as buyers from across the U.S. and abroad are drawn to the state's privacy, waterfront lifestyle, and tax-friendly investment opportunities," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency has launched 20 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon.

"With the debut of the Florida Keys, The Agency further cements its role as a leading player in Florida's luxury real estate sector," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "We are delighted that Lisa and Tim Swanson will be at the helm of our new office in the Keys. Their leadership, international expertise, and market insight will be invaluable as we continue expanding The Agency brand into flourishing destinations across the globe."

The Agency has grown to more than 145 offices across 14 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fourth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023, 2024, and 2025. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"What sets the Florida Keys apart is its unmatched privacy, elite boating lifestyle, and year-round appeal as both a sanctuary and smart investment opportunity," said Lisa Swanson. "With The Agency expanding its presence to the Florida Keys market, I am excited to see the region celebrated as one of the state's premier destinations for luxury living."

The Agency Florida Keys will be located at 422 Fleming Street, Key West, Florida, 33040. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $88 billion in real estate transactions and grown to over 145 offices across 14 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

Media Contact

Olivia Cyr, The Agency, 1 5088688274, [email protected], www.theagencyre.com

SOURCE The Agency