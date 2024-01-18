The Agency Launches Its Fourth Annual Red Paper, An International Real Estate Market and Luxury Consumer Spending Report

"In crafting our annual Red Paper, the virtues of strength, strategy, and patience echoed across our global markets," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

Showcasing extensive data, graphs and insights spanning the global regions served by The Agency, The Red Paper presents a thorough research and analysis of last year's market activity, a housing and mortgage outlook, commentary on buyer trends and a special Wealth Report, with highlights including:

Navigating the Real Estate Chessboard: A Challenging & Persistent Game

An in-depth analysis of the mortgage and housing market forecast

Market Migration & Buyer Trends

The Agency conducted a global survey involving more than 2,000 agents to gain valuable insights into the preferences and movements of buyers and sellers, exploring their migration patterns and coveted features in a purchase

Gen-Z Has Entered the Real Estate Game

The first wave of Gen Z, a digitally native generation, has entered the realm of homeownership. With economic factors finding stability and Gen Z comprising a significant 20–25% of the population, the luxury real estate market is undergoing noteworthy shifts. This section provides insights into what you need to know about this savvy group of buyers and sellers

Consumer Spending: The Paradox of Resilient Luxury

How are luxury consumers actually spending their money? And why? From high-end timepieces to next-level home amenities, this in-depth wealth report dives into compelling data and interprets the motivations and meaning behind the behaviors of today's high-net-worth consumers

2023 Design Trends & What's Ahead in 2024

Leading themes, sentiments and interests agents and clients saw emerge in home interiors, amenities and design

"As we begin a new year, opportunity is plentiful. If there's one thing The Agency has always excelled at, it's rising to a challenge and seizing opportunities," said Rainy Hake Austin, President of The Agency. "2023 was a record year for growth as The Agency entered 29 new markets, including some of the world's most coveted destinations and thriving metropolises. Market shifts are the norm in real estate, and we continue to do what we do best: guide our clients through every twist and turn."

