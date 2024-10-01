The Agency Launches National Mortgage Brokerage - Aclara Lending

"This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our journey, bringing together a comprehensive suite of mortgage solutions with a strong focus on agent empowerment," said Burke Smith, Executive Vice President of Affiliated Businesses at The Agency. Post this

Aclara's technology is truly best in class, offering One-Click® Automated Underwriting System that enables loan originators to instantly compare Desktop Underwriter (DU) and Loan Product Advisor (LPA) side by side, allowing them to choose the optimal solution for their clients with a single click. Their Doc-Less technology, integrated with e-sign capabilities, ensures secure and instant verification of income and assets. Additionally, Aclara's single credit pull option allows for the pre-qualification of customers using a soft credit check from one or all three credit bureaus, providing more certainty, delaying credit trigger solicitations, and saving both loan originators and their clients' money. Dedicated account executives at each lending partner further ensure fast pricing and tailored solutions to meet clients' needs.

"This represents a new era in real estate and mortgage services," said Trevor Barrett, Founder and President of Barrett Financial Group. "Together, we're setting a new standard for luxury home buying by providing clients with not only tailored lending solutions but also a seamless, integrated experience that supports their entire journey—from the initial search to closing the deal."

Aclara Lending debuts in the Southern California market, with plans for expansion into other regions in the near future. The venture is poised to elevate the standard of service in the luxury real estate market by combining top-tier mortgage expertise with the exceptional real estate services that clients of The Agency have come to expect.

The Agency's Core Services offer clients everything they need during the home buying and selling journey including relocation, escrow, inspection, mortgages, insurance, warranty and more. Partnering with leading industry providers, The Agency provides essential services that enhance and streamline the entire buying and selling process while delivering the exceptional, boutique-style service the brand is globally known and celebrated for.

"This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our journey, bringing together a comprehensive suite of mortgage solutions with a strong focus on agent empowerment," said Burke Smith, Executive Vice President of Affiliated Businesses at The Agency. "We are thrilled to not only enhance the resources available to our agents and clients, but also reinforce our commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry. We're proud to lead the way in offering unmatched support and opportunities for growth to our partners by providing a complete ecosystem of best-in-class settlement services."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 120 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023 and 2024. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

About Barrett Financial Group

Founded in 2002 by owner and president Trevor Barrett, Barrett Financial Group has established itself as a leader in the mortgage industry, boasting over 1,500 loan originators in 49 states and a loan volume exceeding $4 billion in 2023. With more than 140 wholesale partnerships, including being the top broker for several of the largest lenders in the USA, Barrett Financial Group delivers unmatched value and efficiency. In 2023, the company achieved an average turn time from contract to funding of just 13.5 days with UWM. Guided by the philosophy of "making it happen," Barrett Financial Group remains committed to providing personalized service, exceptional value, and a seamless mortgage experience for every client.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 120 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

