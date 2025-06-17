The Agency Launches Office in Atlanta, Georgia

"Partnering with Deborah Morton marks a powerful step forward as we continue expanding The Agency brand and world-class service into one of the country's most dynamic markets," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 30 new offices in 2024 and expanded into seven new markets in Q1 of this year.

"As we continue to grow throughout the South, we're adapting to the growing need for a new approach to real estate, one that prioritizes unique marketing, creative solutions, and great client care," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "Atlanta is the perfect match for our brand because of its strong economic growth, robust housing market, and growing need for premium real estate offerings."

The Agency has grown to more than 130 corporately owned and franchise offices across 13 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the second largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023 and 2024. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Atlanta appeals to all, due to its outstanding value, diversity, quality of life, and opportunities. Business, tech, film, sports, healthcare, and education - we are growing in every sector," said Deborah Morton. "I'm truly excited to be joining The Agency and to bring this distinguished brand to Atlanta, helping to connect clients with all that this vibrant city has to offer."

The Agency Atlanta will be located at 195 14th Street Suite #1 Atlanta, GA, 30309 and 1290 Kennestone Circle D205 Marietta, GA, 30066. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $88 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 130 offices in 13 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

Isabel Goldstein, The Agency, 1 2019234092, [email protected], www.theagencyre.com

