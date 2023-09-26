The Agency Launches Office in Big Sky, Montana

"We're thrilled to further expand our presence on the West Coast as we launch our second office in Montana in beautiful Big Sky," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Tweet this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as our corporate offices. In Q1 and Q2, The Agency launched 17 new offices, with more on the horizon in the coming months.

"Our brand new office in Big Sky is an exciting next chapter for The Agency as our brand continues to expand throughout the West Coast," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Home to some of the best skiing in the country, Big Sky is renowned as a family-friendly destination with mountain town charm and a bustling real estate market, making it an ideal hub for The Agency."

As Managing Partner of The Agency Bozeman and The Agency Big Sky, Joy Vance is a dynamic, service-first leader who guides the premiere Montana offices with grace, humor and extensive knowledge of the local luxury real estate market. A consistent top producer, Joy closed more than $50 million worth of real estate in 2021 and was named among the Top 10 Bozeman Realtors by the Gallatin Association of Realtors in 2020 and 2021. Joy specializes in a wide range of distinct luxury properties in Bozeman and Big Sky—from turnkey vacation homes to new builds, ground-up developments and investment opportunities. A trusted local professional, Joy also represents sales for the new Hotel Bozeman & Residences, Autograph Collection, a 34-residence condominium development, the city's first and only custom-designed full-service hotel and residences. Joy's firsthand experience in owning several local rental properties and her work leading design on numerous high-end spec houses further enhance her discerning taste level and ability to swiftly identify a home's most appealing elements. Joy has established a boutique real estate team in Bozeman renowned for their digital dominance in the industry because of her visionary attributes and sharp eye for detail. Joy's ability to lead teams, set and achieve goals, convey resonant stories via compelling marketing strategies and further hone her concierge-level customer service skill has resulted in The Agency Bozeman representing The Henry and Hotel Bozeman developments near historic Main Street. As the sales and marketing leader behind the project, Joy sees the connection between new development and the rich history of Bozeman. A devoted community member, Joy supports several non-profits, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Haven and Eagle Mount, which provides therapeutic recreational opportunities for people with disabilities and young people with cancer.

"Following the success of the launch of our office in Bozeman, I am delighted to add to our Agency family in Montana with the launch of our office in Big Sky," said Joy Vance. "I look forward to bringing The Agency's unique brand and culture to this flourishing destination while harnessing our truly global network and best-in-class offerings to create a seamless experience for clients."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix on November 4, 2022 and just announced its second season. The Agency has grown to more than 90 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In August 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023.

The Agency Big Sky is located at 245 Town Center Avenue, Suite E1, Big Sky, MT 59716. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $60 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 90 offices in ten countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

Isabel Goldstein, The Agency, 1 2019234092, [email protected], www.theagencyre.com

