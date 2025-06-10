The Agency Launches Office in Boston, Massachusetts

"We are thrilled to partner with Bobby Murphy, Jeremy Stivaletta and Peter Sztankovits as we bring The Agency's signature brand and service to another booming market in Massachusetts," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 30 new offices in 2024 and expanded into seven new markets in Q1 of this year.

"Our continued expansion throughout the Northeast reflects the growing demand for a new kind of real estate experience — one defined by collaboration, innovation, and elevated service," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "Boston, with its dynamic cultural landscape, is a natural fit for our brand. Its sophisticated and diverse clientele align seamlessly with The Agency's ethos, making it an ideal market for our next chapter."

The Agency has grown to more than 130 corporately owned and franchise offices across 13 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the second largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023 and 2024. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"I'm excited to combine my deep local expertise with The Agency's cutting-edge marketing and technology to redefine the real estate experience in this market," said Bobby Murphy. "Boston is a city of opportunity — whether you're a first-time buyer, a relocating professional, or a seasoned investor, it offers unmatched long-term value, stability, and lifestyle appeal," added Jeremy Stivaletta.

The Agency Boston will be located at 43 Lincoln Street, Newton Highlands, MA 02461. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $88 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 130 offices in 13 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

