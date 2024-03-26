The Agency Launches Office in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

"With its cultural access and the lowest provincial tax rates in all of Canada, Edmonton is a very desirable market for us as we open our new Agency outpost in the region," said Corey Cyr. Post this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency launched 12 new offices in Q1 of 2024, with more on the horizon this year.

"Beloved for its inviting suburban communities, lively downtown arts, sports and culinary scenes, numerous local parks and array of year-round festivals, Edmonton is a welcome addition to The Agency family," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "We look forward to working with Kassy Draper and continuing our working relationship with Corey and Paige Cyr as The Agency launches in this burgeoning Canadian market."

Broker and Managing Partner of The Agency Fort McMurray and The Agency Edmonton, Corey Cyr pairs an unmatched understanding of the local market with compassionate representation to guide buyers and sellers toward their unique real estate goals. Whether serving buyers, sellers, or investors, Corey has the contacts, knowledge, and tools to successfully guide clients through their real estate journey. Seasoned, hands-on home renovators, Corey and his wife Paige have also been featured on HGTV's Battle on the Beach competition series. Originally from Parksville, British Columbia, Corey has lived in Fort McMurray for 15 years and counting. Driven and known for having a perfectionist's eye for detail, Corey has extensive experience in buying, renovating, and selling homes himself—firsthand knowledge that informs his thoughtful approach to every transaction. Corey is also known for his ability to accurately assess renovation costs and analyze a property's resale potential. Prior to becoming an agent, Corey worked as a Heavy Equipment Technician for 15 years, a very hands-on, client-based career that honed his versatile customer service and problem-solving skills, which he has transferred to both his home renovation and real estate businesses. A devoted animal lover, when he isn't assisting clients, Corey can be found spending time with Paige and their two labradors, Max and Marlowe. Corey is also on the board of the Wood Buffalo Animal Rescue Society.

"With its cultural access and the lowest provincial tax rates in all of Canada, Edmonton is a very desirable market for us as we open our new Agency outpost in the region," said Corey Cyr. "Paige and I have enjoyed serving as Managing Partners of The Agency Fort McMurray and alongside Kassy, we look forward to bringing the same level of excellence to the real estate industry in Edmonton."

As Managing Partner of The Agency Fort McMurray and The Agency Edmonton, Paige Cyr leads with strength, tenacity, and an unwavering commitment to achieving her clients' real estate goals. In addition to her bold negotiation tactics, 24/7 availability and exceptional client service, Paige is backed by a far-reaching local network—which comprises past clients, industry professionals, and entrepreneurs. A consistent top producer, Paige has been recognized as a top ranking agent in the local region as well as in Alberta, and is among the top 5% of realtors in The Agency worldwide. She has also been voted Fort McMurray's favorite realtor consecutively since 2022. As an active member of the local community, locals recognize Paige as an honest and caring neighbor. As the vice chair of the Wood Buffalo Animal Rescue Committee since 2020, a current director on the board for the Chamber of Commerce and local activist for many other non-profits, Paige's passion and eagerness to enrich her local communities shines through her exemplary client service, long-lasting relationships and steady stream of referral business.

"We could not be more honored to represent The Agency now in both Fort McMurray and Edmonton," said Paige Cyr. "Known as 'The Festival City,' Edmonton balances everyday comforts with new and exciting cultural experiences, and we know the region will serve as a welcome addition to The Agency's robust presence in Canada."

Kassy Draper is a seasoned real estate professional with a passion for crafting exceptional home experiences in Edmonton and its surrounding areas since 2010. Throughout her illustrious career, Kassy has curated an impressive portfolio marked by successful luxury home sales and bespoke custom builds. Notably, her design expertise earned her a coveted nomination from the Canadian Home Builders Association. Beyond her real estate mastery, Kassy seamlessly balances her professional and personal life. Between client engagements and captivating Instagram stories showcasing the best properties, she can be found enthusiastically cheering on her children at the hockey rink or actively participating in community events. As the Managing Director of The Agency Edmonton, Kassy infuses an undeniable energy that sets the tone for excellence. Clients find solace in Kassy's unique blend of warmth and sarcasm, creating a personable and memorable experience. More than just a realtor, she is a powerhouse dedicated to ensuring her clients feel cared for and confident knowing they have a tenacious advocate in their corner.

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 with its second season scheduled to debut in March. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

The Agency Edmonton will be located at 171 - 897 Pembina Road, Sherwood Park AB T8H 0Y7. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

