The Agency Launches Office in Henderson, Nevada

"We're thrilled to expand into Henderson, one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in Nevada and a central hub for homebuyers seeking close proximity to Las Vegas," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency.

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as our corporate offices. In Q1 and Q2, The Agency launched 16 new offices, with more on the horizon in the coming months.

"We're excited to further expand our presence on the West Coast as we launch our new office in Henderson, renowned as the number two safest largest city in America," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Zar is a dynamic real estate professional and with him at the helm, the Henderson area of Nevada will usher in a new era of luxury real estate."

Bringing over 22 years of real estate expertise and a wide-ranging skillset to The Agency, Zar Zanganeh is the Managing Partner of the brokerage's Las Vegas and Henderson offices, serving clients and supporting agents in Las Vegas, Henderson, and the surrounding valley. Zar specializes in luxury real estate and new developments, focusing on building great relationships and adding value at every touchpoint. Speaking to the exceptional experience he provides to his clients, over 20% of his business is off-market and referral business. Originally from Marbella, Spain, Zar had an international upbringing in France, Orange County and Los Angeles. Always destined for the world of real estate, he started working as an assistant to a real estate broker in high school, fell in love with the industry, and never left. His impressive accolades include being inducted into the hall of fame for 40 under 40 by the Young Professionals' Network, serving as the former 2017-2018 luxury chair for the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), and holding the record for most homes sold over $10M per the local MLS. He has been a ten-time winner on AREAA's top 10 agents list and has been named as one of the top 25 agents in southern Nevada multiple times. He sits on the board for the Nasri Academy of Gifted Children and supports the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

"Following the success of the launch of our office in Las Vegas, I am honored to add to our Agency family in Nevada with the launch of our office in Henderson, which has become a hot spot for Angelenos relocating to the many luxury communities in the area," said Zar Zanganeh. "I look forward to bringing The Agency's unique brand and culture to this thriving city while harnessing our true global network and white glove service offerings to create a seamless experience for clients."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix on November 4, 2022 and just announced its second season. The Agency has grown to more than 90 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In August 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023.

The Agency Henderson is located at 670 S Green Valley Pkwy, Suite 210, Henderson, NV 85052. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $60 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 90 offices in ten countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

