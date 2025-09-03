The Agency Launches Office in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

"Martha's Vineyard is an iconic destination, celebrated for its timeless coastal beauty, rich heritage, and unparalleled sense of exclusivity," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 30 new offices in 2024 and expanded into 15 new markets in Q1 and Q2 of this year.

"Paul, Grant and Valene are among the most accomplished and respected real estate agents in the area, and we're thrilled to welcome them to The Agency family," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "Their expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we expand our presence on Martha's Vineyard, a destination that continues to captivate a discerning global clientele. With its unique blend of luxury and authenticity, the island stands as one of the most coveted real estate markets and an ideal home for The Agency brand."

The Agency has grown to more than 140 corporately owned and franchise offices across 13 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fourth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023, 2024, and 2025. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Opening an Agency office on Martha's Vineyard allows us to not only serve our clients with the highest level of care and expertise, but also to become part of a community defined by its unmatched lifestyle," said Paul Pertile. "It's an honor to join The Agency and introduce this world-class brand to such a distinguished market," added Grant Pertile. "Martha's Vineyard embodies timeless beauty, privacy and sophistication, and we're excited to connect clients with the island's extraordinary lifestyle and offerings," added Valene Pires.

The Agency Martha's Vineyard will be located at 205 Upper Main Street, Martha's Vineyard,MA 02539. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $88 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 140 offices in 13 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

Media Contact

Isabel H Goldstein, The Agency, 1 2019234092, [email protected], www.theagencyre.com

SOURCE The Agency