The Agency Launches Office in North Fork, Long Island

"We are thrilled to further expand our footprint in Long Island with the launch of our North Fork office," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency.

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 30 new offices in 2024, with numerous on the horizon for Q1 of this year.

"With its beautiful waterfront scenery, delightful culinary scene and booming real estate market, North Fork is attracting homebuyers seeking a quieter lifestyle that's conveniently located to the hustle and bustle of The Hamptons," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "We are eager to bring The Agency's innovative approach to this booming market as we continue to paint Long Island Agency red."

The Agency has grown to more than 130 corporately owned and franchise offices across 12 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023 and 2024. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Donald and I look forward to highlighting North Fork's incredible real estate offerings throughout The Agency's global network," said Michael Smith. "With its vast open spaces, tight-knit community, and serene lifestyle, North Fork is the ultimate destination for homebuyers seeking both tranquility and connection. The Agency has seen tremendous success across Long Island, and we're eager to bring that momentum to yet another thriving market," added Donald Mastroianni.

The Agency North Fork will be located at 54655 Main Road Southold, NY11971. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $88 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 130 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

Media Contact

Isabel Goldstein, The Agency, 1 2019234092, [email protected], www.theagencyre.com

