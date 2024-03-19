The Agency Launches Office in Reno, Nevada

"We are thrilled to launch our new office in Reno as we continue to expand The Agency's presence throughout greater Nevada," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency launched 29 new offices in 2023, with more on the horizon this year.

"With its beautiful natural surroundings, proximity to Lake Tahoe, and strong tax incentives, Reno is the perfect blend of lifestyle and opportunity, making it an ideal location for The Agency," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "We are confident that Zar Zanganeh and A.J. Palomar will represent The Agency brand well as we further expand our footprint throughout Nevada."

Bringing over 22 years of real estate expertise and a wide-ranging skillset to The Agency, Zar Zanganeh is the Managing Partner of the brokerage's Las Vegas and Reno offices, serving clients and supporting agents in Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno and the surrounding valley. Zar specializes in luxury real estate and new developments, focusing on building great relationships and adding value at every touchpoint. Speaking to the exceptional experience he provides to his clients, over 20% of his business is off-market and referral business. Originally from Marbella, Spain, Zar had an international upbringing in France, Orange County and Los Angeles. Always destined for the world of real estate, he started working as an assistant to a real estate broker in high school, fell in love with the industry, and never left.

"The Agency Las Vegas and The Agency Henderson have been extremely successful and I am thrilled to continue our fruitful partnership as we establish The Agency in Reno," said Zar Zanganeh. "I know that with A.J. Palomar's strong local expertise, the brand will continue to thrive as our presence grows in key markets throughout the state."

A seasoned navigator of Nevada's real estate landscape, A.J. Palomar joins The Agency Reno as Managing Director, bringing over a decade of experience and a passion for serving clients with empathy, focus and conscientious care. A longtime Reno resident, A.J. has a deep understanding of the city's distinctive communities, which is further enriched by an intimate knowledge of the broader Nevada region's dynamic housing markets. A.J. blends technical expertise with an unwavering commitment to his clients. His financial background—honed during 13 years in the banking industry—makes him a trusted guide and resource for buyers and sellers throughout their transactions. Witnessing Reno's resilience from the housing crisis to its contemporary resurgence continually fuels A.J.'s dedication to service. A steadfast community advocate, A.J. is the current president of the Silver State Fair Housing Council, actively contributing to creating equitable housing opportunities for all. A.J. was also the founding president of the Northern Nevada Chapter of the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP).

"I have long admired The Agency brand and am honored to represent the company here in Reno," said A.J. Palomar. "I look forward to working alongside Zar Zanganeh, introducing buyers and sellers to The Agency's global platform and unique culture of collaboration."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 and recently announced its second season scheduled to debut in March. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

The Agency's office in Reno will be located at 100 N. Sierra Street, Suite 260, Reno, NV 89501. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

