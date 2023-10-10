The Agency Launches Office in Salt Lake City, Utah (REMOVE)

"We're thrilled to expand The Agency's presence in Utah as we launch our first office in Salt Lake City," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Tweet this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as our corporate offices. The Agency has launched 22 new offices this year, with more on the horizon in the coming months.

"We're incredibly excited for our continued growth in Utah with the launch of our new office in Salt Lake City," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Salt Lake City's dynamic real estate market, spirit of innovation, and natural beauty holds great synergy with The Agency brand, and we look forward to showcasing our groundbreaking offerings to buyers and sellers in the area."

The Agency Salt Lake City's Managing Partner, Molly Jones, is a native of downtown Salt Lake, where she serves buyers, sellers and vacation property-seekers on the east end of the valley and beyond. Molly attended the University of San Diego, which she specifically chose for its real estate program. She was a Presidential Scholar and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Real Estate and Business, participating in international real estate competitions and serving on the Real Estate Club. After graduation, Molly began working with Cushman & Wakefield handling transactions for a top-producing broker team. After realizing the impersonal nature of commercial real estate wasn't a fit, she took a unique opportunity for two years as the training manager for Salt Lake Brewing Company, handling HR and implementing training programs for the growing companies of Squatters and Wasatch Beers. However, her passion for real estate never waned, and she returned to residential real estate with Coldwell Banker in 2014. Molly soon joined forces with her colleague Joey Sutorius to form The MOJO Group. A tireless team player with an unshakable focus on results, Molly was awarded Rookie of the Year during her first year in the business. In 2016 she was named as one of Coldwell Banker's International 30 Under 30 and featured on the cover of Utah Business Magazine for their "20 in Their 20s" list. Molly's track record for defending her clients' values and advocating for their goals has earned her the title of "Appraisal Assassin"—she's won over two dozen appraisal contests, with her current record being an increase in value of $500,000. In 2017, Molly returned to school, obtaining a Master's Degree in Real Estate Development from the Ivory Boyer Real Estate Center at the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business. She went on to achieve an additional graduate certificate in Urban Planning, receiving three separate merit-based scholarships, and was a finalist in the Utah Real Estate Challenge. Her experience with creating development proposals and detailed proformas gives her a unique edge that further empowers her residential real estate clients.

"I am honored to introduce The Agency's unique brand and unparalleled offerings to Salt Lake City," said Molly Jones. "The collaborative culture at The Agency is the ideal complement to our business and I'm thrilled to forge a new era of luxury real estate in this thriving region."

An award-winning real estate professional and Managing Partner of The Agency Salt Lake City, Joey Sutorius is part of The MOJO Group—a top-producing team—and is known for providing exceptional guidance and support to buyers, sellers and investors throughout Salt Lake County. Growing up, Joey spent summers working alongside his family building and renovating homes. Following high school, he began work as an electrician and trained as a brick mason, continuing to deepen his knowledge of all things related to home construction and design. During this time, Joey also went to Basic Training and AIT training for the U.S. Army. At the age of 21, Joey purchased his first investment property. Shortly after that, he started a construction company that he owned and operated until shortly before he deployed to Iraq with the Army. After nearly a decade of construction work and military service, Joey sustained an on-the-job injury that set him on a new path: to become a real estate agent. Today, Joey readily taps into his lifelong experience in home building and construction to provide crucial, valuable insight for buyers and sellers. A natural "people person," Joey has cultivated a far-reaching network of trusted subcontractors and tradespeople, who he relies on to help advance transactions and projects for his clients. Joey's due diligence helps clients achieve their real estate goals smoothly and easily, whether they are taking on a ground-up build, remodel project or simply getting a listing prepped to sell.

"I am excited to be working alongside Molly Jones as we bring The Agency's fresh perspective to our local real estate market," said Joey Sutorius. "We look forward to bringing the world-class experience and white glove service of The Agency to Salt Lake City as we continue to serve this sought-after Utah destination."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix on November 4, 2022 and just announced its second season. The Agency has grown to more than 90 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In August 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023.

The Agency Salt Lake City is located at 11781 S Lone Peak Pkwy, Ste. 230, Draper, UT84020. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com or call (385) 999-6656.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $60 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 90 offices in ten countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

