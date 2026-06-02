The Agency Launches Office In Sardinia, Italy

"There are markets that naturally align with The Agency brand, and Sardinia is absolutely one of them," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 27 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon.

"There are markets that naturally align with The Agency brand, and Sardinia is absolutely one of them," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "The lifestyle, the international appeal, the architectural beauty, and the level of luxury found throughout the island make it an incredible addition to our global portfolio. Salvatore Baldinu brings the local expertise and vision that make this partnership especially exciting."

The Agency has grown to over 165 offices across 15 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies, has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country, and is consistently recognized as a Top Luxury Brokerage by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #30 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist in 2025, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Sardinia has a way of capturing people immediately; the landscape, the lifestyle, the culture, it all feels incredibly genuine," said Salvatore Baldinu. "Our clients are drawn to the island not only for its beauty, but for the sense of privacy, wellness, and authenticity that defines life here. From coastal villas and contemporary residences to historic estates and investment opportunities, Sardinia offers a level of lifestyle and long-term value that continues to attract buyers from across Europe and increasingly the United States."

The Agency Sardinia will be located at Piazzetta PN18, Puntaldia (SS), Sardinia, 07052, Italy. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to more than 165 offices across 15 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

Media Contact

Olivia Cyr, The Agency, 1 5088688274, [email protected], The Agency

SOURCE The Agency