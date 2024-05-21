The Agency Launches Office in Southern Ontario

"The launch of our office in Niagara signifies a major milestone in delivering expert, localized real estate services to one of Canada's most picturesque and lively regions," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency launched 12 new offices in Q1 of 2024, with more on the horizon this year.

Katia Bailey, Steve Bailey, and Chris Costabile bring a rich tapestry of experience and passion to The Agency Niagara. Katia Bailey has been a force in real estate for over 20 years, managing a team that has generated over $1 billion in sales across multiple regions including Oakville, Toronto West, Waterloo Region, Muskoka, York Region and Halifax. Her deep-rooted expertise in real estate operations and marketing, combined with a genuine passion for client relations and strategic marketing, makes her a pivotal leader.

Steve Bailey complements this leadership with over two decades of experience, achieving more than $1.6 billion in sales. His extensive knowledge, particularly in luxury real estate, and his commitment to honest and forthright client service have made him an esteemed advisor in the real estate industry.

"We are thrilled to open our new office in Niagara, a region that embodies the ideal work-life balance with its strong education system, dynamic business community, and rich cultural scene. Niagara is not just a magnificent place to visit, but a wonderful place to live," said Katia Bailey, Managing Partner of The Agency Niagara. "We look forward to connecting our clients with the vibrant, diverse neighborhoods that make this area truly unique and assisting them in finding their perfect home in this incredible community," added Steve Bailey.

Chris Costabile is a top-producing real estate professional, bringing a decade of high-impact performance, with over 500 transactions and $500M in sales. Known for his charisma and dedication, Chris excels in navigating the market's complexities and delivering exceptional outcomes for his clients, from first-time buyers to seasoned investors. His deep understanding of the local market, combined with a commitment to community involvement and philanthropy, rounds out a team that is deeply invested in both their clients and their community.

"I am incredibly excited about the opening of our new office in Niagara. This expansion is not just about growing our presence; it's about deepening our ability to connect with the community and enrich the lives of our clients through exceptional real estate services," said Chris Costabile, Managing Partner at The Agency Niagara. "Niagara is a vibrant area with so much to offer, and I truly look forward to bringing our unique, client-focused approach to this market."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 with its second season currently streaming. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

The Agency Niagara will be located at 1627 Niagara Stone Road, Unit C, Niagara on the Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

