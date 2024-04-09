The Agency Launches Office in Steamboat Springs, Colorado

"We are thrilled to be opening our fifth office in Colorado in the coveted ski town of Steamboat Springs," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency launched 12 new offices in Q1 of 2024, with more on the horizon this year.

"Our offices in Colorado are thriving, and we are confident our new Steamboat Springs office will be no exception as we continue to paint the region Agency red," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Known for its world-class skiing, family-friendly atmosphere, and local charm, we are looking forward to expanding our brand into this flourishing market."

Chris Paoli serves as the esteemed Managing Partner of The Agency Steamboat Springs, where he also leads a top-producing, award-winning real estate team, The Paoli Group. With a tenure in real estate since 2005, Chris brings an unparalleled level of expertise to the industry. Hailing from Suffern, New York, he specializes in luxury properties and new developments in the Yampa Valley region, and boasts a deep understanding of the market landscape. He has led The Paoli Group in Steamboat Springs since 2007 and has achieved the Top Producing Team at The Group Real Estate since 2016. In 2021 and 2022, his team was ranked #1 in sales volume in the Steamboat Springs real estate market, and in June of 2023, they were named #1 from Real Trends America's Best Real Estate Professionals for Medium-Sized Teams. His background in mechanical engineering and economics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, combined with previous roles in sales engineering and equity trading, arm him with a unique financial acumen that greatly benefits his clients. Outside of real estate, Chris indulges in various outdoor activities, including mountain biking, skiing, hiking, and backcountry skiing. He also enjoys traveling with his family, particularly to beach and surf destinations. Actively involved in charitable endeavors, Chris lends his support to local organizations such as STARS (Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports) and Autism initiatives, among others.

"Steamboat Springs is such a unique and tight-knit community that aligns perfectly with the ethos of The Agency," said Chris Paoli. "We are excited to introduce the brand's unparalleled culture of collaboration and cutting edge marketing to provide the best service possible to this beloved area."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 with its second season currently streaming. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

The Agency Steamboat Springs will be located at 1724 Ski Time Square Drive, C-7, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

