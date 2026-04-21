The Agency Launches Office In Tampa Bay, Florida

"Tampa Bay represents a compelling growth market with a diverse economic base and an exceptional quality of life," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 27 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon for 2026.

"Tampa Bay represents a compelling growth market with a diverse economic base and an exceptional quality of life," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "The region's continued development, from branded residences to master-planned communities, combined with its strong buyer demand, makes it a natural fit for The Agency's expansion strategy. We are thrilled to partner with Brian and Josh as we continue to grow our presence across Florida."

The Agency has grown to 150 offices across 14 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fourth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. The Agency is consistently ranked Luxury Brokerage of the year by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #30 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist in 2025, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Tampa Bay offers an incredible balance of lifestyle and investment opportunity," said Brian Hyser. "From vibrant urban living in Downtown Tampa to the waterfront communities of St. Petersburg, the region appeals to a wide spectrum of buyers."

"We are seeing strong demand from both local residents and out-of-state buyers with continued growth in areas like Wesley Chapel and Apollo Beach," adds Josh Hill. "Buyers increasingly recognize the long-term value and lifestyle advantages this market provides."

The Agency Tampa will be located at 1646 W Snow Ave, Tampa, Florida, 33606. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to 150 offices across 14 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

Media Contact

Olivia Cyr, The Agency, 1 5088688274, [email protected], The Agency

SOURCE The Agency