The Agency Launches Office In Tulsa, Oklahoma

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency has launched over 20 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon.

"Tulsa stands out as a market with incredible momentum, shaped by its growing economic opportunities, thriving neighborhoods, and strong local pride," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "It's a city where people genuinely want to put down roots and we're honored to bring The Agency's collaborative culture, innovative marketing, and concierge-level service to buyers and sellers across the region."

The Agency has grown to 150 offices across 14 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fourth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. The Agency is consistently ranked Luxury Brokerage of the year by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"What makes Tulsa so special is its character. It offers the warmth of a small town with the amenities and energy of a major metropolitan hub," said Wyatt Poindexter. "From Midtown's historic charm to the outdoor adventure of Turkey Mountain and the creative pulse of the Bob Dylan Center, Tulsa has it all. We're excited to bring The Agency's collaborative culture, white-glove service, and global reach to this flourishing market," added Wayne Kirby.

The Agency Tulsa will be located at 6112 S Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74133. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $88 billion in real estate transactions and grown to over 150 offices across 14 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

