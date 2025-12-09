The Agency Launches Office In Waco, Texas

"What makes Waco so special is its character. It offers the warmth of a small town with the amenities and energy of a major metropolitan hub," said Amanda Cunningham. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency has launched over 20 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon.

"Waco offers an unmatched blend of suburban comfort, scenic beauty, and accessibility that continues to draw buyers from across Texas and beyond," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "From Baylor University's influence to the city's booming development and family-friendly environment, Waco embodies the best of Central Texas. We're thrilled to bring our collaborative culture, innovative marketing, and global reach to this flourishing community."

The Agency has grown to 150 offices across 14 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fourth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. The Agency is consistently ranked Luxury Brokerage of the year by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"What makes Waco so special is its character. It offers the warmth of a small town with the amenities and energy of a major metropolitan hub," said Amanda Cunningham. "From its scenic natural landscapes to its strong schools and thriving local businesses, Waco is a place where people truly want to put down roots."

The Agency Waco will be located at 193 Archway Drive, Woodway, TX 76712. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $88 billion in real estate transactions and grown to over 150 offices across 14 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

