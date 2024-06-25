The Agency Launches Office in White Rock, British Columbia

"We are thrilled to further expand our footprint throughout British Columbia with the debut of our newest office location in White Rock," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 12 new offices in Q2 of 2024, totaling 24 new locations this year with more on the horizon.

"As one of the only places in British Columbia where you can buy a waterfront home, White Rock offers an unparalleled lifestyle experience with an active community and lively culture and arts scene," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "We are confident that Philip DuMoulin, Sandra Miller, and Summer Skarich will be incredible stewards of The Agency's brand and we look forward to painting another major city in Canada Agency red."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 with its second season currently streaming. The Agency has grown to more than 120 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

"The White Rock real estate market holds great synergy with The Agency's groundbreaking offerings and we look forward to showcasing the power of our brand to buyers and sellers in the area," said Philip DuMoulin. "I could not be more thrilled to introduce The Agency brand to the White Rock community and to deliver a unique level of service," said Sandra Miller.

The Agency White Rock will be located at 15621 Marine Drive, White Rock V4B 1E1. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 120 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

