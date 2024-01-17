The Agency Launches Office on Bainbridge Island, Washington

"We are thrilled to kick off 2024 with the launch of our new office on Bainbridge Island, marking a significant step forward in The Agency's continuous expansion across the Pacific Northwest," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency launched 29 new offices in 2023, with more on the horizon in Q1 of 2024.

"Bainbridge Island is celebrated for its spectacular views of the Olympic mountains, esteemed schools, water activities, and temperate climate, making it an obvious next choice for The Agency's Pacific Northwest expansion," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "We're delighted to broaden our footprint in Washington and embark on this exciting new chapter as we partner with Mark Middleton, Suzy Legier-Middleton and Kevin Pearson - acclaimed leaders in this region."

For more than 18 years, The Agency Bainbridge Island's Managing Partner, Mark R. Middleton has been a trusted expert in the local Kitsap County real estate scene, and is known as the preeminent waterfront property expert. Setting and holding numerous all-time sale price records, Mark's expertise extends far beyond the region's coastal properties, encompassing diverse neighborhoods and communities throughout the island and beyond. Recognized among RealTrends' America's Best and Washington's Best Realtors® for a decade running, Mark consistently ranks among the top five agents in the area. In addition to holding the title of #1 individual broker at his previous brokerage for many years, Mark's career achievements include nearly $500 million in sales volume. Born in Concord, Massachusetts but raised on Bainbridge Island, Mark's familiarity with the area and its real estate offerings is without compare. An avid golfer at Wing Point G&CC, he cherishes exploring the area with his wife, and fellow Managing Partner at The Agency Bainbridge Island, Suzy Legier-Middleton. They support a number of local charitable organizations, including Housing Resources Board (HRB), Fishline and Helpline House on Bainbridge Island.

"We are excited to introduce The Agency's world-class services to buyers and sellers in the Bainbridge Island market and to further The Agency's successful and continued growth in the state of Washington," said Mark Middleton. "Being an almost lifelong resident of this incredible island and the Kitsap Peninsula, it is a true honor to work alongside Suzy Legier-Middleton and Kevin Pearson as we introduce a new and sophisticated era of real estate to the area."

Born and raised in Southern California, Suzy Legier-Middleton's journey to Bainbridge Island began in 1995, where she discovered a thriving community and a landscape that ignited her creative spirit. Joining forces with her husband and fellow Managing Partner at The Agency Bainbridge Island, Mark Middleton, Suzy has become an undisputed authority in Bainbridge Island's real estate scene, not just through her unwavering dedication to her clients, but through her unparalleled expertise and in-depth design knowledge. Suzy has over 20 years of experience as an ASID-accredited interior designer. This profound understanding of space and aesthetics translates into breathtaking home stagings and concierge-level pre-listing services that consistently deliver record-breaking results. As a team, Suzy and Mark have set numerous all-time MLS listing and sale price records throughout Kitsap County, a testament to their comprehensive, white-glove approach. Suzy has far-reaching connections throughout the island. She is a member of the Wing Point Golf and Country Club and supports many local charities including the Housing Resources Board Bainbridge Island, Helpline and Fishline. When she's not helping her clients or supporting the local community, you can find her strolling with Mark on their favorite beach, tending to her vibrant gardens, or capturing the area's incredible natural beauty through her camera lens.

With 16 years of experience navigating the ever-evolving real estate landscape, Kevin Pearson brings a wealth of expertise and genuine passion to The Agency Bainbridge Island. As Managing Broker, Kevin taps into his far-reaching knowledge of the industry, contracts and best practices to help mentor colleagues and build brokers' businesses. Having resided on Bainbridge Island for 20 years, Kevin's familiarity with the island's micro-markets and hidden gems runs deep. He's witnessed the community evolve, and his insights are a great asset to clients—whether they're local or relocating from further afield. Kevin himself hails from Durban, South Africa, and lived in Seattle for nearly a decade before moving to Bainbridge Island. Before his real estate journey, he honed his leadership skills as a Senior Director at Microsoft, managing diverse teams and driving growth across continents. Kevin's passion for Bainbridge Island shines through whether he is in or out of the office. He often spends his free time exploring the island's hidden trails with his family, finding solace in the region's natural beauty. He is also a well-respected community leader, serving as deacon at his local church. His genuine connection to the surroundings fuels his dedication to connecting clients with their perfect coastal haven.

"Bainbridge Island is home to some of Washington's most coveted real estate and the area's exclusive market aligns perfectly with The Agency's brand and ethos," said Suzy Legier-Middleton. "The Agency's cutting-edge approach, unparalleled marketing, and solution-based tools and technology will offer unmatched client services to meet the area's growing demand. We look forward to painting the Pacific Northwest red!" said Kevin Pearson.

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 and recently announced its second season. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023.

The Agency Bainbridge Island will be located at 168 Winslow Way West, Bainbridge Island, WA, 98110. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $60 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 11 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

Isabel Goldstein, The Agency, 1 2019234092, [email protected], www.theagencyre.com

