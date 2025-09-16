The Agency Launches Office On Camano Island In Washington

"Camano Island is a remarkable addition to our global network, blending natural beauty with a strong sense of community," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 30 new offices in 2024 and expanded into 15 new markets in Q1 and Q2 of this year.

"The Pacific Northwest is a key growth region for The Agency, and Camano Island represents a market with incredible potential," said James Ramsay, EVP of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Its accessibility to Seattle, attractive price point, and appeal to both full-time residents and second-home buyers make it a truly unique destination. Just as important, Ellen and Bob bring unmatched expertise and deep community ties, making them the ideal partners to lead this exciting new chapter for The Agency in Washington."

The Agency has grown to more than 140 corporately owned and franchise offices across 14 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fourth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023, 2024, and 2025. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Our decades of experience guiding clients across the Pacific Northwest have shown us just how special Camano Island is," said Ellen Bohn, Managing Partner of The Agency Camano Island. "Spanning nearly 40 square miles and just over an hour from Seattle, the island offers a quiet, family-friendly lifestyle with beaches, trails, state parks, and a thriving arts scene," added Bob Wold, Managing Partner. "With an eclectic mix of homes, from beach cottages and A-frames to modern waterfront properties and larger acreage, Camano Island provides something for everyone. We're excited to bring The Agency's global marketing and collaborative culture to help clients navigate the island's unique opportunities."

The Agency Camano Island is located at 370 N E Camano Dr Ste 6, Camano Island, WA 98282. For more information, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $88 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 140 offices in 14 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

