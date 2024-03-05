The Agency Launches Office On Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

"We are thrilled to continue The Agency's expansion in the Southeast with the opening of our first office on beautiful Hilton Head Island," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency launched 29 new offices in 2023, with more on the horizon this year.

"For over 50 years, Hilton Head Island has been a booming market offering a luxurious coastal lifestyle to families and retirees alike," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "The area's Southern hospitality, access to world class beaches and renowned golf courses, and other lifestyle perks and upscale amenities make it the perfect market for The Agency to enter next.

Alison Melton serves as the Managing Partner and Broker in Charge at The Agency Hilton Head, bringing over a decade of invaluable real estate experience and expertise to her colleagues and clients. Alison specializes in the area's private, gated communities and equestrian properties, spanning from Sea Pines to Palmetto Bluff and throughout the Lowcountry of South Carolina. Her niche lies in offering a global perspective, informed by her personal investments in real estate across various markets in the U.S. and internationally. Alison's career is underscored by a myriad of accomplishments and accolades, including being recognized as a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), a Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE), and a GUILD Elite Member of the Institute of Luxury Home Marketing. As a Crystal R Major Investor in RPAC, a consistent recipient of the Realtor Service Award (RSA) and a past 3-year Director on the Board of Directors for the Hilton Head Area REALTORS®, Alison's contributions to the industry are simply unparalleled. She has consistently ranked among the top agents in the Lowcountry, boasting career sales exceeding $250 million and setting record sale prices in prestigious communities such as Berkeley Hall, Colleton River, and Sea Pines. Having earned a triple major from the University of Richmond in Leadership Studies, International Studies and Spanish, Alison had a prolific career in Latin American investment banking on Wall Street before transitioning into the real estate realm.

"The Hilton Head Island and Bluffton areas offer its residents and visitors an incredible quality of life and a lifestyle that is hard to not fall in love with," said Alison Melton. "As we are looking to bring our business to the next level, there is no denying that our strong local community aligns perfectly with The Agency's unique culture of collaboration."

A trusted and respected real estate professional, Sabeth Biangone is esteemed by her community and cherished by her clients. With over 8 years of industry experience, Sabeth serves as Managing Director of The Agency Hilton Head. Specializing in the luxury market and focusing on the private communities in the region, she has cultivated an exceptional legacy marked by an unwavering dedication to client success. Her illustrious career boasts an impressive portfolio of accomplishments, including facilitating over $100 million in sales and earning prestigious designations. She is an Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), a Major Investor in RPAC and a distinguished member of the Hilton Head Area REALTORS®. Sabeth's influence extends far beyond her transactions, embodying the epitome of professionalism and excellence. Sabeth's sterling reputation is further underscored by her role as both a Hilton Head and Bluffton Ambassador, where she serves as a beacon of knowledge and expertise in her field. Renowned for her honesty, integrity, and direct approach, Sabeth is hailed as a top-tier Realtor in the Hilton Head/Bluffton area, revered for her meticulous attention to detail and unwavering dedication to her clients' needs. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sabeth's journey to Hilton Head Island in 2014 marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Fuelled by an innate passion for real estate and top-tier client service, she embarked on a journey that would see her rise to prominence as one of the most respected agents in the region. Sabeth's commitment to giving back to her community shines through her involvement in charitable organizations such as 100 Women of the Lowcountry, the Sandalwood Community Food Pantry, and the Women's Council of Realtors Lowcountry group (WCR), where she continues to make a lasting impact both personally and professionally.

Paige Rose serves as a Managing Director and Marketing Accounts Manager at The Agency Hilton Head, bringing over two decades of experience spanning both the corporate marketing and real estate sectors. As a seasoned marketing executive, Paige Rose has a strategic vision, innovative mindset, and a deep understanding of luxury clientele within the local real estate market. With her most recent role as Chief Marketing Officer at one of the top real estate firms in her area, she has solidified her reputation as a transformative leader adept at driving positive results in dynamic environments. Throughout her career, Paige has been instrumental in changing and evolving marketing practices within the real estate industry. Her expertise in SEO, PPC, social media, content marketing, web design, and AI has consistently propelled residential brokers and agents towards unprecedented growth. By leveraging marketing techniques, she has empowered professionals to expand their businesses and enhance their market presence effectively. With a keen eye for market dynamics and a dedication to delivering exceptional results, Paige continues to be a contributing force in shaping the future of real estate marketing in the region. Her strategic acumen, combined with her hands-on experience and unwavering commitment to excellence, positions her as a trusted advisor and invaluable asset to any organization seeking to thrive in today's competitive market environment.

"We could not be more honored to represent The Agency here on Hilton Head Island," said Sabeth Biangone. "There is undeniable synergy between our region and The Agency brand and we look forward to showcasing Hilton Head Island and its surrounding regions to our new global network of Agency partners," added Paige Rose.

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 and recently announced its second season scheduled to debut in March. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

The Agency's office in Hilton Head will be located at 5790 Guilford Place #200, Bluffton, SC 29910. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

