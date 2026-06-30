The Agency Launches Office On Lake Norman, North Carolina

"Being from Lake Norman, I know firsthand it's not just a lake market. It's a collection of distinct communities, each with its own character, lifestyle, and growth story," said Abigail Hines Miller. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 27 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon.

"Lake Norman represents the kind of market where The Agency's model can make a meaningful impact," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "From lakefront estates and private golf communities to new construction and relocation-driven demand, the region continues to attract a wide range of buyers who value lifestyle, access, and expertise. Abigail has already built a strong foundation through The Agency Charlotte, and this expansion allows us to serve one of the area's most important growth corridors with even greater focus."

The Agency has grown to over 180 offices across 17 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies, has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country, and is consistently recognized as a Top Luxury Brokerage by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #30 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist in 2025, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Being from Lake Norman, I know firsthand it's not just a lake market. It's a collection of distinct communities, each with its own character, lifestyle, and growth story," said Abigail Hines Miller. "We are seeing continued demand from buyers who want waterfront living, access to Charlotte, top schools, outdoor recreation, and a true sense of community. Lake Norman offers incredible range, and we are excited to support clients across the region with The Agency's global reach paired with our local expertise."

The Agency Lake Norman will be located at 400 N Harbor Pl, Suite C, Davidson, North Carolina 28036. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to more than 180 offices across 17 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

Media Contact

Olivia Cyr, The Agency, 1 5088688274, [email protected], The Agency

SOURCE The Agency