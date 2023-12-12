The Agency Launches Office on Long Island's Gold Coast

"Offering vast open space and unparalleled safety and privacy, Long Island's Gold Coast is an attractive location for buyers in search of a charming market that is in close proximity to the world's largest metropolis," said Michael Smith. Post this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency has launched 27 new offices this year, with more on the horizon in the coming months.

"Renowned for its top-rated schools, expansive properties, and welcoming family-oriented communities, Long Island's Gold Coast offers a plethora of enticing real estate opportunities, positioning it as the natural next step for The Agency's ongoing New York expansion," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "We are thrilled to maintain our partnership with Michael Smith and Donald Mastroianni as we enter this new chapter for The Agency."

With decades of industry experience, Michael Smith brings unprecedented market knowledge and personalized service to his clients. Prior to joining The Agency, Smith served as President and CEO of The SafeGuard Group and its solely owned subsidiaries, SafeGuard Homes and SafeGuard Realty. Actively managing more than 400 residential home transactions since 2017, Smith has built a successful career in real estate following a prior role as a Commodities Trader for the New York Mercantile Exchange. Smith enjoys giving of his time to various philanthropic organizations including serving on the board of the Carleigh Mac Foundation, as a member of the Columbus Citizens Foundation, and as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from St. John University.

"Offering vast open space and unparalleled safety and privacy, Long Island's Gold Coast is an attractive location for buyers in search of a charming market that is in close proximity to the world's largest metropolis," said Michael Smith. "Our partnership with The Agency has been exceptional, and we are confident that this new office location will thrive as we continue to showcase The Agency brand in the markets we serve across the Long Island area."

Donald Mastroianni brings more than three decades of industry experience and a keen understanding of the local market to his role at The Agency. Prior to joining the brokerage, Mastroianni served as CFO and COO of The SafeGuard Group and its solely owned subsidiaries, SafeGuard Homes and SafeGuard Realty alongside his partner, Smith. Mastroianni's business experience includes serving as assistant vice president of an international firm, as well as a controller for several financial services and trading entities with assets in excess of $1 billion. His philanthropic and community efforts include multiple terms as a trustee member of the Board of Education for the Harborfields Central School District in Greenlawn, NY, serving as president of his community's neighborhood association, volunteering his professional services to the Carleigh Mac Foundation, which benefits pediatric cardiology, and serving as manager, coach and team administrator of a local youth Little League and teenage traveling baseball team for more than 12 years. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a concentration in Finance from New York University.

"Following the successful launch of our offices in New Canaan, the North Shore and the South Shore, I'm truly honored and thrilled to announce the opening of our new location on the Gold Coast of Long Island. I look forward to continuing my collaboration with Mike and am excited to bring The Agency's world-class experience and white-glove service to the area," said Donald Mastroianni.

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 and recently announced its second season. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023.

The Agency Gold Coast Long Island will be temporarily located at 229 Main Street, Huntington, NY, 11743. The new office, which will open in 2024, will service areas such as Manhasset, Plandome, Port Washington, Sands Point, and Great Neck. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $60 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 11 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

Media Contact

Isabel Goldstein, The Agency, 1 2019234092, [email protected], www.theagencyre.com

SOURCE The Agency