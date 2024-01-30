The Agency Launches Office On Spain's Costa Blanca North

"We are thrilled to launch our new office in Costa Blanca North as we continue to prioritize our strategic growth across Europe," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency launched 29 new offices in 2023, with more on the horizon this year.

"The stunning beachside landscapes and accessibility to other parts of Spain and Ibiza make Costa Blanca North the perfect fit for our next office location in Spain," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "The demand for the Agency brand in Europe continues to excite us and we have found fantastic partners in Alistair Barton and Leonie ter Brugge who we know will represent The Agency well in this next chapter of our global expansion."

Alistair Barton brings an impressive 19 years of real estate expertise to The Agency Costa Blanca North, where he holds the role of Managing Partner. Hailing from the United Kingdom, Alistair is known for his exceptional negotiation skills and interpersonal finesse, making him a trusted figure in the real estate realm. In his previous role, Alistair and his team garnered acclaim by clinching two luxury lifestyle awards in both 2022 and 2023, showcasing a track record of excellence. What sets Alistair apart is his genuine passion for meeting clients from diverse backgrounds, enabling him to tailor his service to their unique needs and cultures. His adaptability to ever-changing market conditions has consistently marked him as a standout performer, whether leading a team or navigating business ownership. Alistair's specialized knowledge extends beyond real estate transactions. Having frequented Costa Blanca North since the early 2000s, he possesses an intimate understanding of each key town in the territory. His expertise spans not only the property market but also the local lifestyle, from the finest dining establishments to hidden gems for walks, sports and beaches. Alistair is dedicated to not just selling properties but also sharing the vibrant outdoor experiences and lifestyle nuances that make Costa Blanca North unique. Having grown up in Warwickshire in the United Kingdom, Alistair's educational journey took him through college and university, where he cultivated the skills that define his successful career in real estate.

"We are excited to introduce The Agency's world-class services to buyers and sellers in the great Costa Blanca North region and to further The Agency's growth in the country of Spain," said Alistair Barton. "As residents of this beautiful and unique region, we look forward to introducing it to The Agency's global network."

Managing Partner at The Agency Costa Blanca North, Leonie ter Brugge is a seasoned real estate professional with 18 years of experience. Originally from the Netherlands, Leonie's expertise transcends borders, catering to a diverse clientele, with a particular focus on the luxury market, second-home buyers and investors. Her extensive network spans the globe, accommodating clients seeking permanent residences and relocation opportunities. Leonie's passion for real estate is evident in her commitment to property sales and negotiation. Adept at strategizing to sell or find the perfect property, Leonie excels in the responsibilities of real estate sales. Her strengths lie in her personable and honest approach, coupled with a high level of integrity. With profound knowledge of the Costa Blanca region, she is a skilled listener who understands clients' nuanced needs and is determined to match them with the right property. Her dedication, motivation and communication skills make her a standout agent in the field. Having spent nearly two decades in the Costa Blanca real estate market, Leonie possesses specialized knowledge that encompasses the intricacies of buying and selling, necessary paperwork, technical skills, legal aspects and effective negotiation strategies. Her professional journey has been predominantly in real estate, with a brief stint in the mortgage department of a Dutch bank and sales roles with a leading construction company before joining a prominent luxury real estate agency in the area. Growing up in the Netherlands, Leonie's journey led her to Spain at the age of 21. Armed with a background in business economics and office management, she expanded her skill set through various courses. Additionally, she spent nine years in the United Kingdom, working as a Business Manager for an international recruitment company. This diverse background enriches her approach to real estate, combining business acumen with a deep understanding of client needs.

"Costa Blanca North is home to some of Spain's most stunning beaches and natural landscapes, as well as incredible residential real estate," said Leonie ter Brugge. "The Agency's cutting-edge approach, unparalleled marketing, and solution-based tools and technology will offer unmatched client services to meet the area's growing demand for white glove service."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 and recently announced its second season. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

The Agency Costa Blanca North will be located at CTRA Moraira a Calpe, 142, Moraira, Alicante 03724. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $60 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 11 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

