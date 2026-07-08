The Agency Launches Second Bahamas Office In Abaco

"Abaco is unlike anywhere else in the Bahamas," said Danny Lowe, Managing Partner of The Agency Abaco. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 27 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon.

"The opening of The Agency Abaco marks an exciting next step for our growth in the Bahamas," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "From Hope Town and Guana Cay, home to Baker's Bay, one of the region's most prestigious private club communities, to Winding Bay, Treasure Cay, Green Turtle Cay, and Man-O-War Cay, each community offers its own lifestyle and appeal. Danny has already established a strong foundation for The Agency in the Bahamas, and with Scott's deep understanding of the Abaco market, this expansion positions us to serve clients across one of the country's most compelling island destinations."

The Agency has grown to over 180 offices across 17 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies, has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country, and is consistently recognized as a Top Luxury Brokerage by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #30 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist in 2025, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Abaco is unlike anywhere else in the Bahamas," said Danny Lowe, Managing Partner of The Agency Abaco. "This is a market built on relationships, repeat visitors, boating access, and a deep appreciation for island living. Many of our buyers have been coming here for years, and they are looking for homes that can serve as both lifestyle investments and generational gathering places. We are excited to build on The Agency's presence in the Bahamas and pair our local knowledge with the brand's international reach to better serve clients across the islands."

The Agency Abaco will be located at The Crossing, Marsh Harbour, Bahamas. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to more than 180 offices across 17 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

Media Contact

Olivia Cyr, The Agency, 1 5088688274, [email protected], The Agency

SOURCE The Agency