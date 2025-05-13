The Agency Launches Second Office in Fairfield County, Connecticut

"Michael and Donald are true authorities in their market, offering unparalleled professionalism and expertise as they guide buyers and sellers through every transaction," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 30 new offices in 2024 and expanded into seven new markets in Q1 of this year.

"Michael and Donald are true authorities in their market, offering unparalleled professionalism and expertise as they guide buyers and sellers through every transaction. I'm looking forward to witnessing all the success they will have as we continue to paint Connecticut red," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "The area's strong job market, excellent schools, and high quality of life further contribute to its attractiveness, making it an ideal next choice for The Agency's expansion."

The Agency has grown to more than 130 corporately owned and franchise offices across 13 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023 and 2024. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"The collaborative culture and white-glove service afforded at The Agency are the ideal complements to our business and we look forward to further servicing buyers and sellers in the area while harnessing the exceptional offerings of The Agency's global brand," said Michael Smith, Managing Partner of The Agency Fairfield County-Fairfield. "Our partnership with The Agency has been nothing short of a perfect fit and we know that this new location will thrive as we continue to highlight our white glove service in the markets we serve throughout Fairfield County," added Donald Mastroianni, Managing Partner of The Agency Fairfield County-Fairfield.

The Agency Fairfield County-Fairfield is located at 1636 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $88 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 130 offices in 13 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

