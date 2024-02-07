The Agency Launches Second Office in Vancouver, British Columbia

"We are excited to continue painting Canada Agency red as we launch our newest office in West Vancouver," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency launched 29 new offices in 2023, with more on the horizon this year.

"West Vancouver is home to some of Canada's most coveted real estate and the area's thriving market aligns perfectly with The Agency's brand and ethos," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "The demand for the Agency brand in Canada has been remarkable and we are honored to continue our partnership with Kit Matkaluk and Hugh Cooper as they helm this new office."

Co-Managing Partners of The Agency Vancouver, Kit Matkaluk and Hugh Cooper are distinguished among the best of the best in the business. Together, they've ranked among the Top 10% of agents in the region for seven consecutive years and as the Number One agents in Lower Lonsdale since 2016, based on sales volume and properties sold. Kit and Coop sold one of the most expensive homes ever listed in West Vancouver and they have also been named Chairman Award winners by The Agency, ranking among the top 5% of agents in the company worldwide. With a combined $750 million in sales, Kit & Coop bring unparalleled expertise, nuanced local knowledge and a true passion to their work to The Agency. Their mission is clear and simple—to make their clients happy while bringing their dreams to reality. Candid, dedicated and hardworking, Kit thrives on the variety the real estate business provides, with each client, property and stage of the selling process entirely distinct. Long time North Shore residents, Matkaluk and Cooper have a deep love and appreciation for their local community, giving of their time by serving on various boards including the Lonsdale BIA, Hollyburn Hockey Committee and donating to organizations dedicated to bettering the community and its youth such as the Lion's Gate Hospital and Homeschool Help, an initiative powered by North Shore Neighborhood House that provided computers and tablets to kids in need during the pandemic.

"We are thrilled to open in West Vancouver, a region of the city that offers exceptional quality of life, beautiful natural scenery, and unique charm. Following the success of our first office opening, we are confident this new location will prosper and are honored to continue representing The Agency in our market." said Kit Matkaluk. "West Vancouver is such a unique area of our city that we can't wait to introduce The Agency's global network. The Agency's outstanding culture, unparalleled marketing strategies, and cutting-edge tools and technology are well-positioned to meet the area's growing demand for customized, boutique service," added Hugh Cooper.

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 and recently announced its second season scheduled to debut in March. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

The Agency's office in West Vancouver will be located at 1519 Bellevue Ave, West Vancouver, Canada, V7V 1A6. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $60 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 11 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

