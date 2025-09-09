The Agency Named Exclusive Marketing Partner For NAOS Luxury Residences In Baja California

"This isn't just ocean view. NAOS is set directly on the sand, offering buyers the kind of premium coastal living typically reserved for markets like Malibu or Cabo," said Jeff Davidson, Broker Associate of The Agency San Diego and Marketing Consultant for NAOS. Post this

"This isn't just ocean view. NAOS is set directly on the sand, offering buyers the kind of premium coastal living typically reserved for markets like Malibu or Cabo," said Jeff Davidson, Broker Associate of The Agency San Diego and Marketing Consultant for NAOS. "To find new, design-forward beachfront residences of this caliber at such an attainable price point is virtually unheard of in the U.S. NAOS stands apart as a compelling choice for those seeking luxury, lifestyle, and long-term value just minutes from Southern California."

Ideally situated along the scenic coastal highway at the northern end of famed Rosarito, NAOS is a short 45 minute drive from San Diego and easily accessed via the San Ysidro port of entry. The surrounding region, home to vibrant dining, shopping, and Baja's famed Valle de Guadalupe wine country, is emerging as the "Next Cabo," offering a more attainable cost of living without sacrificing luxury or location.

"NAOS is a project that redefines what it means to live on the coast, crafted for those who seek exclusivity, modern living, and a truly unique lifestyle," said Moises Zapan, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Estrategia Urbana. "We envisioned a residential experience where every detail is intentional, from the clean architectural lines within each residence to an external scape offering prime resort-style amenities. The location speaks for itself – it's pure Baja, but with the refinement and comfort of a world-class coastal resort."

The architectural vision of NAOS is led by renowned interior designer Kalinka Mikel, who brings a refined modern sensibility to the project, and Studio Domus, which is producing the full construction documentation. NAOS stands apart from typical ground-up developments thanks to its fully built, structurally sound foundation, originally completed in 2012. This unique starting point ensures faster delivery timelines and greater certainty for today's buyers.

Residences range from one to three-bedroom floor plans and penthouses, with many floor plans offering expansive terraces overlooking the beach and Pacific Ocean. All residences include at least one dedicated parking space, with anticipated valet service for a second vehicle. Prices start in the low to mid $200,000s, with annual property taxes as low as $300-$500 USD and HOA dues set at approximately $.25 per square foot, including terraces.

Deliveries are expected between late 2026 and early 2027. With construction significantly advanced and the core structure already complete, buyers can tour real, finished spaces within the building itself – not mockups or replicas. An immersive sales center is now open, offering prospective buyers a preview of select models, unit finishes, 3D walkthroughs, and interior styling by Kalinka Mikel. NAOS is designed to meet a diverse set of needs – offering lock-and-leave units for investors and spacious oceanfront residences for end users, all with generous terraces and panoramic views.

Resort-style amenities at NAOS include indoor and outdoor swimming pools overlooking the Pacific Ocean, a fitness center, fire pits, and more. Gated entry, 24/7 security, and monitored CCTV across common areas ensure peace of mind and privacy for residents.

NAOS is exclusively marketed by Jeff Davidson, Broker Associate of The Agency, with Estrategia Urbana as the lead developer and Mozaco Constructora serving as general contractor. For more information, please contact Jeff Davidson at 619-855-7300 / [email protected] or visit www.naosbaja.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $88 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 140 offices in 14 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

About Estrategia Urbana

Estrategia Urbana is a Mexico City-based real estate development firm founded in 2012 by architect Jonathan Cohen (CEO) and Moises Zapan (CCO). In 2022, Laura Ambia joined as COO and third partner. With over 65 years of combined experience, the leadership team specializes in residential, mixed-use, corporate, and multifamily projects in Mexico and the U.S. The firm is known for creating spaces that meet real human needs, integrate with their surroundings, and grow in value over time. In Mexico, it partnered with Grupo Indi on CETRAM Martín Carrera—one of Mexico City's largest intermodal hubs—featuring 280,000 sq ft of retail and 300+ multifamily units. It also co-developed three multifamily buildings with U.S.-based CCLA Group, backed by GIC and CIM Group, totaling 1,135 units and over US$167 million in investment. Since 2022, Estrategia Urbana has led over US$265 million in active investments and 1,100+ condos across Mexico City and Baja. Current projects include PORTTICA, THE WAVVE, and NAOS.

Media Contact

